Killumney have to work hard for win over Blackstone Rovers

PREMIER A side Killumney United were made work hard before running out as 4-2 winners over League 2 leaders Blackstone Rovers to reach the second round of the McCarthy Insurance Group Munster Junior Cup at the Farm.

It was a battling performance by the League 2 side who were by no means out of their depth, but some clinical finishing by the Premier A side proved to be the difference and got them over the line in the end.

The tie opened up almost immediately with Jamie Manahan testing Jamie Boland between the sticks for Blackstone with a fierce effort from an acute angle.

And at the other end, when a throw ball was headed clear, it fell for Gavin O’Connor who skewed wide from a good position.

A magnificent diagonal ball from Darren Hosford reached Calum O’Mahony and after taking a steadying touch, his rifling effort had to be pushed away for a corner by Jack O’Driscoll.

Then, when Luke Dennehy found Kevin O’Crualaoi in space, it took a terrific block by Cian O’Donovan to deny the midfielder a strike on goal.

But, Killumney nosed in front and it arrived from a corner when Evan White found himself in space inside the box to poke home the opener for the hosts on 16 minutes.

Blackstone had a half chance to get level again, but from a free kick, Warren Forde failed to keep his header down.

Killumney's Luke Dennehy uses control before getting his pass through in the action against Blackstone Rovers at the Farm.

Another chance fell for Blackstone when a cross-field ball outside the box reached Hosford, but after swivelling, he rifled wide of the upright.

At the other end, Killumney had their chance to double up on their scoring, but when John O’Driscoll threaded a lovely weighted pass into space for Kevin O’Crualaoi, Jamie Boland read the danger in time enough to advance and produce an excellent block.

This was followed by a close call for Blackstone when Manahan gathered on the left before unleashing a fizzing low effort that whistled narrowly past the far post.

Manahan then became the provider soon afterwards when he fed Luke Dennehy who cracked a decent effort low, but wide of the target.

Blackstone threatened after that and it commenced when Calum O’Mahony found Gavin O’Connor with a neat pass and noticing the available Adam Carroll in space, O’Connor worked an accurate ball into his path – only to see the midfielder fire inches wide of the upright.

After that, Killumney’s keeper Jack O’Driscoll was sent off for a straight red following a foul inside the box which also meant that Blackstone were awarded a penalty in the 45th minute.

After the necessary substitutions had to be made by Killumney, Warren Forde failed to beat stand-in keeper Ciaran Hutchinson with his effort from the spot.

Blackstone’s Adam Carroll got the second half going with an effort from distance that saw Ciaran Hutchinson handle with confidence.

What a chance after that fell for Killumney when Manahan found a way through, but the striker wasted the chance as his intended chip over the advancing keeper failed to materialise.

He made up for this moments later when he latched on to a through ball from Danny Kelly before placing his effort into the far corner – past the advancing Boland on 54 minutes.

Killumney United captain Luke Dennehy (right) with Blackstone Rovers captain Warren Forde, accompanied by referee Alan Belmajoub.

But, Blackstone found themselves back in the hunt when a terrific ball down the channel by Warren Forde picked out the run of Darren Hosford who embarked on a short run before slotting past a helpless Hutchinson on the hour.

Then, Danny Kelly got away from his marker before seeing his effort blocked by Boland, and when it came into the path of Kevin O’Crualaoi, his low effort was gathered comfortably by the Blackstone keeper.

It was all square then when after Darren Hosford’s free kick was cleared, it fell for Cian O’Donovan who crossed for Calum O’Mahony to head home the equaliser while unattended on 68.

A response from Killumney saw Luke Dennehy unleash a rasping effort that saw Boland brilliantly tip over.

Killumney found themselves back in front again when Dalian Roche found Danny Kelly with a weighted pass before the striker fired low past Boland on 77 minutes.

Killumney United's keeper Ciaran Hutchinson saves from Warren Forde's penalty at the Farm.

It was certainly all over then, when Dan O’Brien won the race over Boland to poke home number four near the end.

Killumney Utd: Jack O’Driscoll, John O’Driscoll, Evan White, Conor McHugh, Darren Kelly, Alex Marshall, Luke Dennehy, Kevin O’Crualaoi, Danny Kelly, Jamie Manahan and Daniel Crowley.

Subs: Ciaran Hutchinson for Daniel Crowley (39), Dalian Roche for John O’Driscoll (63), Dan O’Brien for Jamie Manahan (73).

Blackpool Celtic: Jamie Boland, Shane Harris, Denis McCarthy, Cian O’Donovan, John O’Sullivan, Gavin O’Connor, Adam Carroll, Damien Doody, Warren Forde, Calum O’Mahony and Darren Hosford.

Subs: Colin Bevan for John O’Sullivan (75), Kevin O’Meara for Warren Forde (85), Jason O’Callaghan for Shane Harris (87).

Referee: Alan Belmajdoub.