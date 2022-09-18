Sun, 18 Sep, 2022 - 08:29

Luke McCarthy penalty save seals West Cork final spot for Argideen Rangers

St James await in the Carbery JAFC decider after holds Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh were knocked out
Argideen Rangers dual player Sean Walsh helped his side dethrone the Carbery JAFC holders. Picture: Larry Cummins

Ger McCarthy

Argideen Rangers 1-9 Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh 1-6

ARGIDEEN Rangers dethroned Bandon Co-Op Carbery JAFC champions Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh following a thrilling semi-final in Dunmanway.

Rangers set up a 2022 West Cork Junior A final against St James thanks to a disciplined defensive effort until a late capitulation saw Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh go close to earning a draw.

It was 1-9 to 1-5 in Argideen’s favour heading into injury time when Caheragh found themselves down to 13 players. Colm O’Driscoll was red carded and David O’Connor black carded in quick succession and Argideen looked set for a straightforward victory.

The champions refused to go quietly however as a Paddy Burke free reduced the deficit. Then, deep in injury time a goalmouth scramble in front of Argideen’s net ended with referee Jack Forbes pointing to the penalty spot.

Brian O’Driscoll took responsibility for the spot-kick only to watch young goalkeeper Luke McCarthy to produce a magnificent save.

The final whistle shrilled immediately after and Argideen Rangers celebrated a famous win.

Earlier in the evening, Argideen’s Darragh Holland opened the scoring from a free. Both teams were happy to retain possession before a Sean Walsh goal attempt was tipped over Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh’s crossbar.

A fortuitous Eoin O’Donovan goal got Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh on the scoreboard. O’Donovan’s attempted point crept under the crossbar but would be a misfiring Caheragh’s only score of the half.

Two Darragh Holland frees and another Lorcan O’Leary free made it 0-5 to 1-0 in Rangers’ favour at the interval.

Consecutive Paddy Burke (two), Leon Burke and James McCarthy scores pushed Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh back in front. Their Timoleague-based opponents' response was superb as Gerry Crowley and Lorcan O’Leary (free) split the posts.

Next, Darragh Holland finished off a flowing move by finding the bottom corner.

That set up a thrilling finale in which Luke McCarthy halted Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh’s comeback to secure Argideen’s place in the West Cork JAFC final.

Scorers for Argideen Rangers: D Holland 1-4 (0-4 f), L O’Leary 0-3 f, S Walsh, G Crowley 0-1 each.

Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh: P Burke 0-4 (0-3 f), E O’Donovan 1-0, J McCarthy, L Burke 0-1 each.

ARGIDEEN RANGERS: L McCarthy; F Butler, D O’Donovan, S Henchion; D Holland, G Crowley (c), M Lawton; P Butler, A Guinevan; D Harrington, F Walsh, C O’Donovan; L O’Leary, E Lawton, S Walsh.

Subs: S Maxwell for M Lawton (42), C Smith for D Harrington (43).

TADHG MAC CÁRTHAIGH: P Kirby; D O’Connor, T Keating, K O’Regan; D Kingston, C Hegarty, M O’Donovan; E O’Donovan, K O’Driscoll; S McCarthy, C O’Driscoll, B O’Driscoll (c); D Murray, P Burke, C McCarthy.

Subs: J McCarthy for D Murray (h-t), L Burke for C McCarthy (h-t), S O’Driscoll for E O’Donovan (54).

Referee: J Forbes (Dohenys).

<p>John Ardnold. Picture: Denis Minihane</p>

John Arnold resigns as Páirc Uí Chaoimh steward, saying GAA are 'effectively organising' rugby fundraiser

READ NOW

