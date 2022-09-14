Cork's new fifth tier in football is starting to take shape

WHILE desperate clubs gear up for those dreaded relegation play-offs at the weekend, spare a thought for those who don’t even get the chance to avoid dropping a level.

At least, the likes of Eire Og, Newcestown, Bandon, Newmarket, St Vincent’s and Naomh Aban have their destiny in their own hands, but the clubs who propped up the four tables in Bon Secours IAFC have no such luxury.

It means Ballydesmond, St Nick’s, Millstreet and St Finbarr’s second string are automatically dropped from tier four to a new fifth grade next season, Premier Junior.

Intermediate A now reverts to a 12-team championship, the same as the other competitions, and the Premier Junior will also contain a dozen clubs, the four relegated and the soon-to-be-decided eight divisional junior winners.

Of course, everyone knew at the outset what lay in store for those finishing bottom of their respective groups, so it shouldn’t have come as a major shock to the system, difficult as it may be to accept at the same time.

As always, there are hard luck stories, like St Nick’s, for example.

After causing a minor ripple by stunning Glanworth with four goals in their first outing in Group B, hopes were high of a big promotion drive.

But, defeat at the hands of Kildorrery next time out, left the Blackpool club in Limbo ahead of their concluding fixture against Glenville.

Victory would have clinched a quarter-final, but defeat would leave them vulnerable to finishing behind the others.

And that’s how it panned out, a 1-11 to 0-10 defeat ensured Glenville’s survival on three points, but missing a knock-out spot on scoring difference to Kildorrery with Glanworth recovering from the opening round defeat to top the table on four points.

Just two points separated first from last and showed once more just home competitive the championship’s format has proved to be in this its third season.

The ’Barr’s also narrowly missed hitting their target in Group D, one of three clubs finishing with two points, but denied on scoring difference.

It resulted in Dromtarriffe coming runners-up to 100% Aghabullogue despite having just one win to their name, their +8 scoring difference better than Ballinora on minus 14 and the ’Barr’s on minus 16.

How the Togher club must regret that 1-19 to 0-6 last day defeat by Dromtarriffe, especially as Ballinora lost by 10 points to Aghabullogue.

Traditionalists will bemoan the sad situation in which Millstreet now find themselves, returning to junior football once again because of scoring difference.

The Duhallow club finished on one point, the same as Glanmire, whose greater scoring difference of 12, preserved their status after the pair ended level at 1-8 apiece in the final Group C game.

Millstreet were county junior champions in 2014, pipping the ’Barr’s by a point in the final, and now the pair return to the grade in 2023.

And there was further grief for a second club from the north-west though Ballydesmond’s fate was signalled early on in a very tough Group A containing Adrigole, Kilshannig and Gabriel Rangers, who all finished with four points.

Ballydesmond suffered heavy defeats in all three games and were doomed in a section, where Gabriels missed out on the quarter-finals on scoring difference, falling four points short.

There’s a huge incentive for those clubs in the various divisional finals.

There was a major shock in Seandun, when highly-fancied Mayfield were caught by neighbours Brian Dillons in the semi-final.

St Michael’s ended Douglas’s reign as champions to create a decider with Dillons, who are chasing a double after a big win over Passage to qualify for the hurling final against either Nemo Rangers or Whitechurch.

The Carbery final will be between St James and the winners of last night’s other semi-final involving Argideen Rangers and Tadhg MacCarthaighs.

Kilmurry will represent Muskerry after clinching the title against Aghinagh while Cullen’s emphatic win over Kanturk’s second string means they’ll fly the Duhallow flag.

The Imokilly title rests between Castlemartyr and Cobh who meet in Caherlag on Sunday.

The county quarter-finals are fixed for October 14-16.

They are St James or Argideen Rangers v Kilmurry, Carrigdhoun v Urhan, Cullen v Castlemartyr or Cobh, St Michael’s or Brian Dillons v Avondhu.