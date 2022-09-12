Gary Spike O'Sullivan is one of the best boxers Cork has ever produced

NOW in the autumn of his professional career Gary ‘Spike O’Sullivan is undisputedly acknowledged as one of the greatest boxer's Cork has ever produced.

His conversion to the professional boxing circuit was late, however he lost no time in making an impact as a middleweight with a big punch.

Over the last one hundred and fifty years Cork has been renowned as a great city for producing top class boxers.

The sport has enjoyed a great tradition on Leeside, and many outstanding amateur boxers have made major headlines as National Champions, Internationals and Olympian’s.

Arguably however, only five have had the potential to seriously embrace the mantle of world championship contenders, Jack McAuliffe, Pakey O’Mahony, Jack Doyle, Mick Leahy and Gary ‘Spike O’Sullivan.

The majestic rise of the man from Mahon to fight at Madison Square Garden was a mecca achievement, this for Spike was the holy grail, the Mecca of World Boxing, where his lifetime boxing hero, the greatest Mohammed Ali’ tread the board’s in the sixties.

For most fight fans, it would be an honor to enter this building’s boxing main auditorium, but to fight in the ring at that venue could at best be only a dream for a boxer from Cork.

Spike realized that dream and in the process made many friends and enjoy ’s widespread admiration in the Big Apple.

Gary 'Spike' O'Sullivan during his middleweight contest with Gabor Gorbics at The Royal Theatre in Castlebar, Mayo. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Like all the boxers Spike come up through the amateur ranks, and boxed with a number of local clubs, which included Sunnyside and St. Brendan’s in the Glen.

As a juvenile he won County Munster and National titles. He then lost his zest for the sport, and commenced an apprenticeship as a sheet metal worker, he excelled in this trade and was acknowledged and honored as the trade apprentice of the year, having qualified he took up full time employment and then he rekindled his interest in boxing.

In 2003 The LoughMahon Boxing Club was set up, eventually the club located a farmer’s barn on the grounds of Bessborough Convent and bit by bit converted into a gym for the aspiring membership of the LoughMahon Boxing Club.

The club was set up by Spike’ s parents Denis and Jacinta O’Sullivan. Spike became the head coach, and was later assisted by Lee Cairns. In a short period of time LoughMahon BC boasted thirteen national champions and won the coveted Cork’s Most Successful Club of the year in 2016.

Following his return to the Cork boxing scene in 2003 Spike was motivated to return to the ring as a competitive boxer and for the next numbers of years his fitness levels drastically improved.

In 2008 Pascal Collin the brother of former world champion Steve Collins was promoting a professional boxing night at the Neptune Stadium in Cork.

Gary 'Spike' O'Sullivan in action at Madison Square Gardens in New York on Saturday night

There were ten fights on the bill, but one boxer was ruled out through injury that week, Collins made a frantic phone call to John Wiseman asking could he recommend any local boxer around middleweight, Wiseman suggested he might talk to Gary Spike O’Sullivan and…. the rest is history.

Spike O’Sullivan first professional fight took place on the 28th January 2008.

He gave a great display on the night, as he dismantled the Englishman Peter Dunne. Following this victory O’Sullivan was invited by Pascal Collins to turn Pro and train at the Celtic Warrior gym in Dublin.

‘Spike was now focused and enjoyed further rapid success which earned him a shot at the Middleweight Irish Title, with his opponent being the well know Belfast boxer Ciaran Healy.

Irish Middleweight Champ Gary Spike O'Sullivan, pictured at Loughmahon Amateur Boxing Club at Bessboro.

The fight took place at a sold out Neptune Stadium on the 4th December 2009. Amongst ‘Spike supporters on the night was the current Taoiseach Michael Martin.

On that night ‘Spike gave a vintage performance to become the Middleweight Champion of Ireland, the card was a Pro.AM and Spike’s LoughMahon Club mate Cian O’Brien recorded a great victory to make it a club double on, an occasion to remember for Cork Boxing.

The athlete who played hurling with St.Finbarr’s soccer, with Tramore Gaelic football, with Ballinure and rowed with Blackrock, had won his first belt.

Over the next three years O’Sullivan won his ten fights which included winning his second belt in the US, that was the North American A.F.O. Belt.

In July 2012 on a World Heavyweight Title Bill Spike truly arrived on the International stage before 40.000 spectators and watched live by millions on Sky Sport, ‘Spike defeated Mathew Hall to win the prestigious WBO International Belt.

Following this victory ‘Spike was invited to the Aras to meet the President Michael D. Higgins. O’Sullivan remained undefeated for the next two years, winning eight more fights and was ranked at No.4 in the World.

The CorkMan was now moving but due to style confrontation lost a couple of fights to Billy Joe Saunders and Eubank Junior.

However, Spike never displayed fear of any opponent. He fought all over the world and his opponents included Englishman, Yank’s, Russians, Mexicans, French and Canadians.

Spike O’Sullivan greatest success came in 2017 in Quebec, Canada, when against all the odd’s he knocked out the Firm Favorite and World No.2 Antoine Douglas in the 7 round.

Spike that night won the much acclaimed WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Title, this was his finest hour in the ring.

His record to date shows 37 fights, 32 wins 23 by K.O. and 5 defeats. Spike is hoping to fight in Boston, later this year.

