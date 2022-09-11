Cullen crush Kanturk's second team to lift Duhallow JAFC crown

Cullen 4-16 Kanturk 1-2

CULLEN were a different class to overcome Kanturk's second team in a one-sided Castlecor Potatoes Duhallow JAFC final in the presence of a large attendance at Boherbue.

Bar a short spell in the opening half, Cullen controlled all aspects of the game, their superiority reflected on sweeping movement and ruthless efficiency where the outcome made amends for defeats to Boherbue in the previous two deciders.

Cullen made an early statement, Luke Murphy pointing inside the opening minute before the warmest of favourites added to their tally with three additional points to Alan Regan, Jerry O’Connor and Murphy.

Kanturk were hoping to reap Millstreet's 1992 win with a second team, livened up matters once James Fitzpatrick pointed. That score lifted the outsiders, Kanturk right back in the hunt, Eoghan Geaney spread-eagled the Cullen defence to net and tie up the contest at the close of the opening quarter.

However Cullen put the brakes on that surge, a patient build-up involving Murphy and O’Connor saw Regan exploit hesitancy in the opposing defence to net. Though Kryle Holland fired over a sublime Kanturk point from a sideline, it proved their last score as they trailed 1-7 to 1-2 at the interval.

Cullen increased the intensity levels upon the restart, driven on by Francis Cronin, Darragh Twomey, Colin Walsh, Regan and Murphy. Regan delivered a pair of points, Kanturk’s cause not helped on a black card picked up by defender Adam Murphy.

That allowed Cullen to turn the screw, picking off points prior to the enterprising Regan placed Walsh for a goal. Kanturk held little answers on playing into the stiffening breeze as they capitulated under a tide of Cullen dominance, holding a 2-12 to 1-2 advantage.

The tempo dropped yet Cullen never lost their sense of direction, Man of the Match Luke Murphy goaling to bring his personal tally to 1-9. All through the second half, Kanturk struggled to make possession count whereas there was no relenting to Cullen’s gallop, Nolan converting from the penalty spot to put the icing on the cake.

Outright victory allows Cullen to take their seventh outright title, adding to the previous triumph in 2008.

No surprise, terrific scenes of delight greeted team captain Colin Moynihan lifting the silverware, Cullen elevated to Premier Junior ranks for next season and a side to be watched in the upcoming County JAFC campaign.

Luke Murphy receives the Duhallow JAFC Man of the Match award from Ned English, Castlecor Potatoes in the company of Steven Lynch, chairman, Duhallow Junior Board. Picture: John Tarrant

Scorers for Cullen: L Murphy 1-9 (0-6 f), A Regan 1-3, A Nolan 1-0p, C Walsh 1-0, G Twomey 0-2, B O’Connell, J O’Connor 0-1 each.

Kanturk: E Geaney 1-0, J Fitzpatrick, K Holland 0-1 each.

CULLEN: F O’Connor; C Hickey, S Fleming, M Riordan; C Moynihan, D Twomey, F Cronin; J O’Sullivan, C Walsh; C Kerins, A Regan, P Murphy; J O’Connor, L Murphy, G Twomey.

Subs: B O’Connell for P Murphy, D Hickey for M O’Riordan, D O’Riordan for C Kerins, A Nolan for J O’Connor, P Cremin for C Moynihan.

KANTURK: D O’Connor; P Leahy, E O’Connor, A Murphy; E Geaney, Denis O’Connor, E McAulliffe; B Healy, J Fitzpatrick; D O’Donoughue, K Holland, L Cashman; C Carroll, C Hendry, G Kenehen.

Subs: C Breen for C O’Donoughue, O Daly for E McAulliffe, E Guiney for C Carroll.

Referee: MJ O’Keeffe (Dromtarriffe).