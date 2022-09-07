Wed, 07 Sep, 2022 - 13:05

Patrick Horgan a major doubt for Glen Rovers' PSHC quarter-final against Newtownshandrum

The Cork star has picked up a knee injury
Patrick Horgan a major doubt for Glen Rovers' PSHC quarter-final against Newtownshandrum

Patrick Horgan of Glen Rovers in action against Newtownshandrum in last year's Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC game at Mourneabbey. The Cork star is a major doubt for the sides' meeting in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this Friday. Picture: Dan Linehan

Denis Hurley

Glen Rovers’ Patrick Horgan is a major doubt for Friday night’s Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC quarter-final against Newtownshandrum, having sustained an injury.

It’s believed that the Cork star is suffering from a knee problem which is likely to rule him out of the Páirc Uí Chaoimh tie, which has a throw-in time of 7.30pm.

This summer, Horgan became the top scorer in inter-county hurling history but was named as a substitute for Cork’s last two championship matches, against Antrim and Galway – the first time in more than a decade that he was not selected to start when available.

In the Glen’s three championship matches to date, against Erin’s Own, Bishopstown and Na Piarsaigh, the 34-year-old has scored 1-33.

Last year, Horgan was sent off in the quarter-final against Imokilly but the Glen came back to win and, having successfully appealed against his suspension, Horgan then scored 1-11 in the 1-17 to 0-18 semi-final win over Sarsfields, a result which sent the Blackpool club into a third successive final.

More in this section

Duhallow JAFC: Kanturk strike late to knock out Castlemagner Duhallow JAFC: Kanturk strike late to knock out Castlemagner
Clinical Cullen blast past Lyre into Duhallow Junior A Football final Clinical Cullen blast past Lyre into Duhallow Junior A Football final
Celtic v Rangers - cinch Premiership - Celtic park Graham Cummins: Celtic have it over Rangers but need to do better in Europe
cork gaa
Denise O'Sullivan celebrates after the game 6/9/2022

Denise O'Sullivan seals top seed in World Cup playoffs for Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more