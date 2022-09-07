Patrick Horgan a major doubt for Glen Rovers' PSHC quarter-final against Newtownshandrum

Glen Rovers’ Patrick Horgan is a major doubt for Friday night’s Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC quarter-final against Newtownshandrum, having sustained an injury.

It’s believed that the Cork star is suffering from a knee problem which is likely to rule him out of the Páirc Uí Chaoimh tie, which has a throw-in time of 7.30pm.

This summer, Horgan became the top scorer in inter-county hurling history but was named as a substitute for Cork’s last two championship matches, against Antrim and Galway – the first time in more than a decade that he was not selected to start when available.

In the Glen’s three championship matches to date, against Erin’s Own, Bishopstown and Na Piarsaigh, the 34-year-old has scored 1-33.

Last year, Horgan was sent off in the quarter-final against Imokilly but the Glen came back to win and, having successfully appealed against his suspension, Horgan then scored 1-11 in the 1-17 to 0-18 semi-final win over Sarsfields, a result which sent the Blackpool club into a third successive final.