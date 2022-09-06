Cork Draghunting: Authority chalks up another major win at Crossmahon

AUTHORITY continued his rich vein of form when winning the IHT Senior Draghunt at Crossmahon.

The Northern Hunt hound, trained by John O’Callaghan was following up his impressive win at the Donal O’Mahony meeting when he crossed the tape ahead of Time Will Tell, trained by Pa, Thomas, and Chloe Murray of Shanakiel Harriers.

Fair Hill stalwart Timmy O’Callaghan will be pleased with the performance of Eden Lad who ran a season-best to snatch third ticket.

Speaking after the draghunt the winning trainer John O’Callaghan praised his hound’s resilience.

“Authority is in a good place right now and hopefully this month will be kind to us as all trainers will be setting their sights on winning the Senior All-Ireland draghunt,” O’Callaghan said.

John O’Callaghan of Northern Hunt with Authority winner of the IHT Senior Draghunt at Crossmahon, with David McSweeney, Orlaith O’Callaghan and Ciara McSweeney.

In the senior maiden, in-form trainer Kieran Kearney of Shanakiel Harriers had another success when his Maxine Silver landed the spoils.

CONTENTION

In another good finish, the winner crossed the tape with a bit to spare from the Hughie O’Callaghan, Griffin United-trained Kerry Star with Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers trainer James Greene securing third ticket with High Maintenance.

It has been a great season for the winning trainer as his star pup Kilbrittain Girl is a champion in waiting and he is still in contention to win the senior maiden championship with Maxine Silver.

“I don’t look too far ahead as my kennel is presently in good shape and hopefully we can stay injury free for the remainder of the campaign,” Kearney said.

Kilbrittain Girl of Shanakiel Harriers put in another huge shift to win in style from Wolfe Tone Lass, trained by Martin Wall of Mayfield.

The Northern Hunt ace Sally’s Girl ran another cracking draghunt to fill third ticket for trainers Kyle and Stephen Quilligan.

Mayfield trainer Denise Rall has had a good end to the season with her duo Magic’s Pride and Magic’s Beauty and they could very well figure well in the Senior grade next year.

On this occasion, they filled fourth and fifth tickets ahead of the Griffin United new recruit Fire T.

Winning trainer Kieran Kearney was pleased with his hound’s 12th win of the season. “You always enjoy the sport when a quality hound comes into your life and it would be great if she could finish the season on a high.”

Just a clarification on the puppy championship table last Friday, it should have read Wolfe Tone Lass of Mayfield 74.5 points and having secured second in this draghunt she is now on 79.5.

In the veteran grade another champion in waiting put in another good performance when the Denise Rall Mayfield-trained Magic’s Lad saw off Misty Jack.

RESULTS

Crossmahon Senior: 1. Authority (Northern Hunt); 2. Time Will Tell (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Eden Lad (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 4. Jamie’s Lady (Clogheen); 5. Blue Lad (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 6. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen).

Senior Maiden: 1. Maxine Silver (Shanakiel Harriers); 2. Kerry Star (Griffin United); 3. High Maintenance (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 4. Rock On Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 5. Dublin Pike Lass (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 6. Zola (Clogheen).

Puppy: 1. Kilbrittain Girl (Shanakiel Harriers); 2. Wolfe Tone Lass (Mayfield); 3. Sally’s Girl (Northern Hunt); 4. Magic’s Pride (Northern Hunt); 5. Magic’s Beauty (Mayfield); 6. Fire T (Griffin United).

Veteran: 1. Magic’s Lad (Mayfield); 2. Misty Jack (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers).