Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 10:14

Senior Draghunting championship now wide open with several hounds in the hunt for honours

Authority, owned by John O'Callaghan of Northern Harriers takes the win in the senior race at the Donal O'Mahony Memorial Draghunt at Blarney on Sunday. Members of the O'Mahony Family at the cup presentation. Jack Sheehan a great-grandson of Donal (Donie) O'Mahony holds the cup with Grace O'Shea, Ava O'Mahony, Chrissie O'Mahony, Joanne Dillane and Troy O'Mahony. Pic: Larry Cummins

John Coughlan

THE Senior championship was blown wide open last weekend when Authority won the Donal O’Mahony Senior draghunt at Blarney.

The Northern Hunt hound gave himself an opportunity to tie the championship if he can win his three remaining draghunts.

It is certainly within his grasp if he shows his best form and if achieved would go down as the greatest comeback in draghunting history.

Clogheen ace Slievemish Spring still holds the aces with a 24 point lead but it seems the leader has fell out with sport as he returned to the start last weekend.

Slievemish Spring lost his appetite for racing at this time last season but in still in the box seat to win his first championship for trainer Damien Wade.

The Senior Maiden championship will certainly go to the wire and it looks battle between Mrs Briggs of the IHT and Maxine Silver of Shanakiel Harriers.

At the moment one would have to give the Kieran Kearney trained Maxine Silver a slight advantage as Mrs Briggs will not be competing on Sunday with the IHT hosting the Senior meet.

The dogs get underway in the senior race at the Donal O'Mahony Memorial Draghunt at Blarney on Sunday. Pic: Larry Cummins
On the other side of the coin the Mary Barrett trained Mrs Briggs is a good hound late in the season and it is sure to be an intriguing battle for the title.

In the Puppy grade we have a champion in waiting as the Kieran Kearney trained Kilbrittain Girl has done enough with a staggering 156.5 points.

Well done to all concerned with this hound as she is a very worthy champion.

Mayfield trainer Denise Rall will also be pleased that her charge Magic’s Lad is also a champion in waiting in the Veteran grade after having a wonderful second half to the season.

The change of cooler weather will be welcomed by trainers and hounds alike and the action will continue tomorrow when the IHT will host their Puppy meet with a scheduled 10am start.

Crossmahon will also host the Senior meet on Sunday with a 3pm slip.

Senior championship: 

1. Slievemish Spring (Clogheen) 133pts; 2. Authority (Northern Hunt) 109; 3. Captain James (Shanakiel Harriers) 85; 4. Blue Lad (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers 64; 5. Jase Star (Mayfield) 40; 6. Guinness (IHT) 37.

Senior Maiden: 

1. Mrs Briggs (IHT) 47pts; 2. Maxine Silver (Shanakiel Harriers) 43; 3. Ranger (Shanakiel Harriers) 33; Mermaid (Clogheen) 33; 5. High Maintenance (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 6. Kilanetig Boy (IHT) 24.

Puppy: 

1. Kilbrittain Girl (Shanakiel Harriers) 156.5pts; 2. Sean T (Griffin United) 83; 3. Penny’s Girl (IHT) 68; 4. Wolfe Tone Lass (Mayfield) 64.5; 5. Sally’s Girl (Northern Hunt) 57; 6. Naoi (IHT) 51.

Veteran: 

1. Magic’s Lad (Mayfield) 109pts; 2. Penny Lane (IHT) 69; 3. Georgie Burgess (Northern Hunt) 50; 4. Max Lad (Northern Hunt) 35; Misty Jack (Southern/ Carrigaline Harriers); 6.Conor’s Jack (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers) 12.

