Late drama in Seandún semi-final as Brian Dillon's knock out rivals Mayfield

Brian Dillon’s 2-9 Mayfield 1-11

BRIAN Dillon’s, who last won the Seandún Junior A Football Championship in 2016, have qualified for the final against St Michael’s, after their semi-final against rivals Mayfield at Ballinlough produced a dramatic finish.

Four minutes into stoppage time, when the scoreline was reading 1-11 to 1-9 in Mayfield’s favour, Brian Dillon’s were awarded a penalty, which Cillian Borsnan converted, to make sure of their place in the decider.

Brian Dillon’s made the better start as they held Mayfield scoreless for the opening quarter, but Mayfield came more into the game and they also led for most of the second half.

The Murmont side raced into a four-point lead courtesy of three points including two frees by Colm O’Brien and one from play by Cillian Brosnan, before Mayfield opened their account with a pointed free by Paul Condon, midway through the opening half.

Mayfield took a grip on proceedings as Condon converted three frees and their only score from play came when Jack Courtney was credited with a point in the 19th minute. This left Mayfield leading by 0-5 to 0-4 at half time.

In the second half, both sides continued to trade four points each before wayward kick-outs were proving to be costly for the Murmont side. Mayfield opened up a four-point gap when Ciaran Horgan gathered possession from a Brian Dillon’s kick-out to set up Colm O’Neill for the game’s opening goal from the corner of the square.

A combination of persistent fouling and stray kick-outs was proving to be costly for Mayfield and Jamie Murphy slotted over his second free for the Murmont side. A Darren McGrath goal brought Dillon's level.

Mayfield went back into the lead with two pointed frees from Condon before the scene was set for a dramatic finale.

Scorers for Brian Dillon’s: C Brosnan 1-1 (1-0 pen); J Murphy 0-4 (0-2 f); C O’Brien 0-3 (0-2 f); D Mc Garth 1-0; S Crowley 0-1.

Mayfield: P Condon 0-8 (0-7 f); C O’Neill 1-0; J Courtney 0-2; D O’Neill 0-1.

BRIAN DILLON'S: J Kirby; T Harrington, D Brosnan, A Keniry; J Noonan, C McCarthy, D O’Donoghue; T Lawrence, S Crowley; D Cremin, C Brosnan, K Mills; C O’Brien, C Daly, M Peters.

Subs: P McCarthy for Kirby (26, inj), J Murphy for O’Brien (h/t), D McGrath for Daly (44), M Funchion for Cremin (53).

MAYFIELD: E Cusack; S Keegan, C McGrath, G Lehane; S Dunlea, D Malone, B O’Leary; C Horgan, S O’Donovan; D Grainger, N Kelly, E O’Sullivan; J Courtney, P Condon, D O’Donovan.

Subs: D O’Neill for O’Leary (21), S Kelly for Keegan (h/t), J Hayes for Dunlea, C O’Neill for Grainger (42), S Moynihan for McGrath (56).

Referee: Peter Finnegan (Douglas).