Cobh Ramblers beaten by playoff contenders Treaty United

Disappointment at Markets Fields for Shane Keegan's side
Jake Hegarty, Cobh Ramblers, heading the ball out against Treaty United at the Market's Field. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

John O'Shea

Treaty United 1 Cobh Ramblers 0
TREATY United took a major step towards securing a promotion playoff position courtesy of this victory over Cobh Ramblers at the Markets Field on Friday night.

Shane Keegan made one change to his Ramblers' starting 11, with Darragh O'Sullivan Connell coming in for the injured John Kavanagh. While Treaty included former Ramblers players Ben O’Riordan and Stephen Christopher in the starting eleven.

The early stages were quite competitive with both sides setting their stalls out with intent.

Treaty threatened on the quarter of an hour mark through Enda Curran, but Cobh’s Brendan Frahill defended well.

At the other end moments later, Conor Drinan then raced well into the box for Ramblers, but he was unable to hit the target after.

With 30 minutes played on the clock, Treaty went close to opening the scoring. William Armshaw unleashed a well-taken strike from distance which whistled just beyond the post.

Marc Ludden, Treaty United, under pressure from James O'Leary, Cobh Ramblers. Picture: Brendan Gleeson.
Ramblers had a big chance to go in front as they hit the crossbar in the 43rd minute. After Harlain Mbayo headed the ball across goal from a corner kick, Sean McGrath saw his effort hit the upright.

Curran headed just wide for the home side after a decent cross by Armshaw on the stroke of half time.

The teams went in level at the break, with both sides threatening the breakthrough.

Another former Cobh player in the Treaty team Lee Devitt got an early second half shot away which was gathered easily by Hunt. While Drinan threatened with a shot on 55 minutes.

Just before the hour mark Treaty United struck to go into the lead. Enda Curran finished well inside the penalty area, after some decent work by Ben O’Riordan in the build-up to cut the ball back for the assist.

Ramblers man Charlie Fleming looked to get a goal against his former club, as he blasted off target from long range. On 72 minutes, as Treaty were defending well to secure a crucial victory.

Cobh went down to 10 men in the 84th minute, after Mbayo was harshly sent off for a second yellow after a tangle with Success Edogun.

On 87 minutes Christopher saw his shot saved by Ramblers goalkeeper Hunt, as Treaty held on for what was a deserved victory.

Next up for Cobh Ramblers is a home clash against John Caulfield’s Galway United next Friday night at St Colman’s Park.

TREATY UNITED: Jack Brady; Marc Ludden, Sean Guerins, Mark Walsh, Ben O’Riordan, William Armshaw, Callum McNamara, Lee Devitt, Stephen Christopher, Dean George, Enda Curran.

Subs: Success Edogun for Curran (74), Matt Keane for Armshaw (76), Joe Collins for George (83).

COBH RAMBLERS: Paul Hunt; Charlie Fleming, Harlain Mbayo, Brendan Frahill, Darragh O'Sullivan Connell; Jason Abbott James O’Leary, Sean McGrath, Pierce Phillips; Conor Drinan, Jake Hegarty.

Subs: Dale Holland for Phillips (h-t), Luke Desmond for Drinan, Liam Kervick for O’Leary (both 68), Beineon O’Brien-Whitmarsh for McGrath, Danny O’Connell for Abbott (82).

Referee: Mark Moynihan.

