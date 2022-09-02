Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 14:05

Ben O'Connor set to become Cork U20 hurling manager

Newtownshandrum native has enjoyed coaching success with Charleville and Midleton
Midleton coach Ben O'Connor and goalkeper Brion Saunderson celebrate after beating Blackrock in last year's Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC semi-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Denis Hurley

Ben O’Connor is set to be named as Cork U20 hurling manager.

The Newtownshandrum native, who captained Cork to win the All-Ireland senior hurling title in 2004, was coach as Midleton claimed the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC in 2021 and previously helped guide Charleville to the Premier IHC in 2018. For the current season, he was involved with Kerry side St Brendan’s, Ardfert.

As well as the 2004 title, O'Connor also won All-Irelands with Cork in 1999 and 2005 while with Newtown he claimed county SHC medals in 2000, 2003, 2005 and 2009, with the club winning the 2004 All-Ireland.

O’Connor was interviewed for the vacant role - created due to former manager Donal O'Mahony's move to Pat Ryan's senior set-up - last week.

Others interviewed were Noel Furlong, who was in charge as Cork won the 2021 All-Ireland minor hurling title and served as senior coach and selector this year; Paudie Murray, who was the Rebels’ minor boss in 2022 and led the county to four All-Ireland senior camogie victories; Diarmuid O’Sullivan, who had two stints as senior selector under Kieran Kingston; and Dónal Óg Cusack, who is currently involved with his home club Cloyne and was Cork minor manager in 2020 as well as previously holding a coaching roles with the Clare senior side.

It is believed that former Cork stars Ronan Curran and Anthony Nash, Midleton selector Terence McCarthy and Ger O’Regan, coach to the minor side in 2021, could form part of O’Connor’s backroom team.

