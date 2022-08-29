Bandon in clinical form as Youghal face relegation battle

Bandon 3-23 Youghal 0-13

IT was one-way traffic for Bandon in this must-win fixture with Youghal in the Co-op Superstores Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship fixture at Ballygarvan.

An impressive win set up a quarter-final with Ballinhassig for the West Cork side, while Youghal must beat Éire Óg or be relegated to the IAHC.

In the opening 10 minutes Bandon shot into a six-point lead courtesy of Darren Crowley, two Charlie Long frees, a superb effort from Michael Cahalane, Eolann McSweeney, and the influential Aidan O’Mahony.

It took Youghal 11 minutes to register their opening score through Ryan Coady but it was quickly cancelled out by Cathal Lynch. A Kyle Browne point and a Brett Moloney free either side of a Conor Calnan effort witnessed Youghal trail by five after 18 minutes.

Moloney cut the Bandon lead to four, three superb points from Crowley, Cahalane and Calnan opened a gap again.

Oisin Hill responded for Youghal with two points before Long and Moloney each converted 65s. Another score from the lively Long made it 0-13 to 0-6 at half time.

The second half went along expected lines, with two Bandon goal shots heroically defended by Enda Cronin and the Youghal rearguard.

O’Mahony, looking dangerous all through for Bandon, dealt Youghal a hammer blow when he calmly slotted past Jack Corcoran to goal and added a point shortly after to put 13 between them.

Sean Smiddy and Moloney pointed for Youghal before the closing six minutes saw Bandon notch up 2-2, the goals coming from sub Jonathon Mulcahy.

Corcoran saved a penalty from O’Mahony and, at the other end, Moloney was denied a goal from a 20-metre free.

Scorers for Bandon:

J. Mulcahy 2-0, A O’Mahony 1-5, C Long 0-6 (0-4 f, 0-1 65), D Crowley 0-4, M Cahalane 0-3, C Calnan, E McSweeney 0-2 each, C Lynch 0-1.

Youghal: B Moloney 0-5 (0-1 f, 0-1 65), O Hill 0-3, S Smiddy 0-2, M Breathnach, R Coady, K Browne 0-1 each.

BANDON: O Hennessy; M McNamara, P Murphy, N McCarthy; C McCarthy, M Cahalane, C Calnan; B Donegan, H Lillis; D O’Donovan, D Crowley, R Long; C Long, C Lynch, A O’Mahony.

Subs: E McSweeney, J Mulcahy.

YOUGHAL: J Corcoran; E Cronin, O’Dempsey, M Farrell; N Roche, C Geary, R Walsh; M Breathnach, R Coady; B Moloney, C O’Mahony, K Browne; O Hill, J O’Mahony, S Smiddy.