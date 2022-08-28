Inniscarra secure PIHC semi-final berth after Valley Rovers draw

Inniscarra 1-13 Valley Rovers 0-16

A GRIPPING afternoon at Cloughduv on Sunday afternoon ultimately saw Inniscarra progress to the Co-Op Superstores Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship knockout stages.

Although this contest ended in a draw between Inniscarra and Valley Rovers, the result saw Inniscarra progress and top the group, with Bandon also making it into the last six with two wins.

The added bonus for Inniscarra is they now also have progressed straight through to the semi-finals as one of the top seeds alongside Castlelyons. It's Carrigaline v Castlemartyr and Bandon, who hammered Youghal on Sunday, against Ballinhassig in the quarter-finals.

Inniscarra had to showcase their fighting spirit throughout this game and that proved a vital factor in them securing the crucial point that rubber-stamped their progression.

Given what was on the line, it was no surprise that the exchanges were keenly contested in the opening half. Colm Butler slotted over the crossbar from a Valleys free to open the scoring.

Inniscarra responded with a fine score from Cork star Sean O’Donoghue after a dashing run down the wing. While Owen McCarthy and David O’Keeffe scored to edge 0-3 to 0-1 ahead on 10 minutes.

Valleys got back on level terms through scores by Butler from a free and Darragh O’Shea. Inniscarra were 0-6 to 0-4 ahead by the 27th-minute mark, as McCarthy and Fergal O’Leary pointed.

Inniscarra could have had a decent advantage in the first half, had they converted a number of scoring chances that went wide of the mark.

The score at the halftime break though saw Valley Rovers lead 0-8 to 0-6, after Eoghan Crowley, Eoin O’Reilly and Butler pointed.

Inniscarra levelled with two quick-fire scores through Kieran Rice and O’Brien early in the second half.

Jack Harrington, Inniscarra, makes a pass from the half-back line. Picture: Larry Cummins

Butler and Kevin Canty pointed for Valleys as they battled strongly to keep their chances of reaching the knockout stages alive.

Fergal O’Leary got a decisive score for Inniscarra when he found the back of the net with a clinical finish from close range, as Inniscarra went ahead 1-10 to 0-12.

The tension was clear and qualifying went right down to the wire. Butler continued to prove red hot accurate from frees for Valleys, while David O’Keeffe responded for Inniscarra.

This gripping affair however ended in a draw, with Kevin Canty getting a score as the game approached second-half stoppage time.

However, it's Scarra that move forward.

Scorers for Inniscarra: F O’Leary 1-4, O McCarthy (0-1 f), D O’Keeffe 0-3 each, C Casey, S O’Donoghue, K Rice 0-1 each.

Valley Rovers: C Butler 0-9 f, K Canty 0-2, T O’Brien, D O’Shea, A Kenneally, E O’Reilly, E Crowley 0-1 each.

INNISCARRA: J O’Keeffe; C Lombard, B O’Mahony, J O’Sullivan; J Harrington, L Ryan, S Sheehan; J Enright, S Buckley; C Casey, S O’Donoghue, K Rice; D O’Keeffe,F O’Leary, O McCarthy.

Subs: D Keane for Lombard (17, inj), J Keane for Rice (46), S Quinlivan for Buckley (48).

VALLEY ROVERS: W Burke; C O’Shea, D Lynch, B McCarthy; J Cottrell, T O’Brien, W Hurley; S O’Leary, D O’Shea; A Kenneally, C Butler, M Savic; E O’Shea, E O’Reilly, E Crowley.

Subs: M O’Leary for S O’Leary (h-t), R O’Sullivan for Savic , K Canty for O’Reilly (both 38),E Delaney for O’Shea (45), S O’Riordan for E O’Shea (51).

Referee: Michael O’Leary (Diarmuid Ó Mathúna)