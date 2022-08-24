Wed, 24 Aug, 2022 - 08:35

Cork's Adam Idah marks comeback with goal for Norwich 

Norwich City's Adam Idah scores their side's second goal of the game during the Carabao Cup second round match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture date: Tuesday 23rd August, 2022. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Norwich. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Dylan O’ Connell

CORK'S Adam Idah marked his return from a long term knee injury with a goal against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup last night.

The Norwich City striker was brought on in the 69th minute and he guided in a neat pass from Teemu Pukki to give his team a 2-1 lead.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be the decider as Brooklyn Genesini scored an injury time equaliser for Bournemouth and the Cherries won the tie on penalties.

The striker has been working his way back from injury since last February, when he picked up a knock to his knee that required surgery.

This followed an excellent spell for the striker, which saw him score his first Premier League goal.

The strike came during a game against Everton at Goodison Park and he put the ball past Jordan Pickford, who is England’s number one goalkeeper.

Idah has a good record for Norwich in cup competitions. In 2020, he scored a hat-trick against Preston North End at Deepdale in the FA Cup.

The striker will be hoping to push on now and establish himself at Carrow Road ahead of September’s internationals.

The Republic of Ireland will play Scotland and Armenia next month in the UEFA Nations League and Idah has not put on a green jersey since 2021.

Elsewhere in the Carabao Cup, Rotherham United were beaten 1-0 by Anthony O’Connor’s Morecambe.

Chiedozie Ogbene, who has four goals to nis name this season, came off the bench for his team at the New York Stadium.

O’Connor got the better of his Cork counterpart on a night decided by Arthur Gnahoua’s second half goal.

Conor Hourihane came off the bench for Derby County and he helped his team to a 1-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Eoghan O’Connell started for Charlton Athletic, who beat Walsall 1-0 at Bescot Stadium.

Alan Browne did not feature for Preston North End during their 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium.

