Glen are far too good for Douglas in senior camogie championship

Glen Rovers 8-21

Douglas 1-4

THE final scoreline shows the gulf in class between the sides as Glen Rovers steamrolled Douglas in the SE Systems Senior Camogie championship at Castle Road on Thursday night.

One must have sympathy for the Douglas management as their side were totally out of their depth but credit to their young side they gave their all against a far more experienced and talented side.

For coach Ken St Ledger it was a tough night at the office.

St Ledger said: “First of all well done to the Glen they have a good young side and will pose many teams problems in this championship.

Emma Murphy, Glen Rovers, Emma Cantillon, Douglas.

“We are a side in transition as we lost eight of last year’s squad and to be honest we had a number of young girls out there tonight who have missed the opportunity to play at Junior level as we are so short of players.” It was evident early doors that Douglas were going to struggle in this game as the outstanding Emma Murphy opened with two classy points.

Murphy has a great engine and looking at her in this game maybe the Cork Camogie Senior selectors will rue not introducing her sooner in their All-Ireland defeat to Kilkenny.

Caoimhe McCarthy did open the Douglas scoring account in the ninth minute but for the next 11 minutes they were blitzed by the rampant Blackpool outfit.

The floodgates opened when a tame Aisling Wallace dropped over the head of the Douglas with the milky sun possibly hampering her judgement.

Another impressive Glen forward in the shape of Katie Walsh was allowed solo 50 yards unchallenged in the 14th minute before placing her shot to the roof of the net.

Ironically the same player was allowed similar space a minute later before unleashing a ferocious shot to the corner of the net.

Despite getting a real pounding Douglas almost raised their first green flag when the hard working Katrina Mackey got in behind the Glen defence only to see her shot come off the right post.

Cliona Martin, Glen Rovers, Katrina Mackey, Douglas.

The hard working Mackey did manage to add two points before the break but in the closing eight minutes the Glen added another three goals.

Denise Luby who worked hard pounced on a Wallace assist as she drilled a shot into the roof of the net.

The industrious Murphy followed up with another touch of class to score the fifth goal but in truth the young Douglas side had no structure or experience in defence as they allowed their opponents far too much space.

The one positive trait among the Glen forwards is their pace and accuracy and although Inniscarra will be far tougher opponents in the next round robin-game they are sure to test the credentials of the Muskerry side.

The sound of the half time whistle was met with relief by the young Douglas side as they knew they had a mountain to climb in the second half when trailing 6-13 to 0-3.

It was evident the Glen intensity wasn’t there in the second half but the class of Murphy saw her score a second goal in the 39th minute.

The biggest cheer of the night came three minutes later when Mackey showed true grit to drill an unstoppable shot past the Glen keeper.

That’s as good as it got for Douglas as Walsh completed her hat-trick with 10 minutes remaining but the Glen coach Mike Boland paid tribute to the Douglas side.

Boland said: “The bottom line is that Douglas lost a number of key senior players but despite having an inexperienced team they never stopped trying over the hour.

“There were many positives in our play but a few negatives we have to work on as we know our next game against Inniscarra will be a far tougher test and we are not looking beyond it.”

Kelly Falvey, Glen Rovers, Alicia Cremin, Douglas.

Scorers for Glen Rovers: K Walsh 3-4, E Murphy 2-6, A Wallace 2-4 D Luby 1-3 (0-1f), N O’Riordan 0-4.

Douglas: K Mackey 1-3 (0-2- 45), C McCarthy 0-1.

Glen Rovers: L O’Riordan; C Martin, K Falvey, L O’Sullivan; E Meara, L Cunningham, T McCarthy; K Walsh, E Murphy; A Wallace, N O’Riordan, D Luby; A O’Rourke, N O’Brien, E Akinkolie.

Subs: M Martin for E Arkinile (h-t), I O’Meara for N O’Brien (45).

Douglas: R Swanton; S Mulrooney, A Curtin, A Baldwin; J Donegan, M Kenny, E Cantillon; C Nason, K Mackey; D Harrington, C St Leger, A Walsh; C Murphy, A Cremin, J Leo.

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Aghada).