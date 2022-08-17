St Finbarr's comfortably defeat Enniskeane in their first outing in this year's senior camogie championship

St Finbarr's 3-13

Enniskeane 2-5

A convincing win for St Finbarr's as they took their first three points of the SE Systems senior championship after this first round tie against Enniskeane in Castle Road on Wednesday night.

Looking fitter, livelier, and faster they led by 2-6 to 1-2 at half time and continued their control into the second half.

With Illana Keegan, Ciara Golden and Maeve Cahalane in form outfield and Keeva McCarthy pushing up for the second half, some nice moves involving McCarthy, Orlaith Cahalane and Ella Wigginton Barrett saw the city side hit some lovely scores.

Keeva McCarthy, St. Finbarrs, Aisling O'Driscoll, Enniskeane.

From the throw in Meabh Cahalane and Orla Cronin locked horns at midfield.

The middle of the pitch saw the bulk of the early half action with St Finbarr's on top, giving good supply into space to the pacey beaver Orlaith Cahalane who had two points either side of an Emma Olden point to lead 0-3 to 0-1 by the tenth minute, Enniskeane’s return a free by Orla Cronin.

Keeva McCarthy playing a deep role was in the thick of the action around the middle.

The Barrs defence were coping well with any threat and with Orlaith Cahalane taking over the free taking duties the Barrs led by four before Eimear Hurley got their opening goal.

When Cahalane won possession and beat four defenders to hit the net on twenty-nine minutes, followed by a McCarthy point the game looked to be running away from Enniskeane.

They worked hard and dispossessing the Barrs in defence Daíre O’Brien hit the net to narrow the gap to seven at the break.

In truth, you couldn’t see a win for Enniskeane with the Barrs on top in most sections of the pitch.

Under the management of Kilkenny’s Elaine Alyward, Enniskeane had a number of absentees coming into the game most notably Danielle Carroll, who is ill, and they struggled.

But they never gave up.

A notable absentee from the St Finbarr's lineout was Gemma O’Connor, their most decorated player and the first name on their team sheet for twenty years.

It’s unsure if she’ll play any part this year.

Orlaith Cahalane, St. Finbarrs, Celine Nyhan, Enniskeane.

Lynda O’Connell remains on the panel at 41 years of age and entered the fray on sixty minutes.

What service she has given to her club and county over the years.

The three Cahalane’s form the backbone now of this young side, with young Orlaith coming of age with the Cork minors this year.

Sorcha McCartan with a couple of injury free months behind her didn’t get a start, displaying the scoring strength in depth the Barrs have.

St Finbarr's dominated the restart, hitting five further points.

Ella Wiggington Barrett, St. Finbarrs, Danielle O'Neill, Enniskeane.

The interplay between McCarthy and Cahalane was exciting, and they shared the opening four points with Emma Olden getting their fifth.

The few shots on target Enniskeane were getting sailed wide but they kept plugging away.

Their spirit was rewarded when again O’Brien pounced on a defensive error to get her second goal.

It’s an area which will concern the Barrs mentors that against the run of play they conceded two goals that they were in control of.

Tara Sheehan followed the goal with a point, McCarthy replied before another two Enniskeane points kept a steady gap of just seven points.

On sixty minutes however, an excellent team move involving McCarthy, Cahalane and Eimear Hurley saw the latter hit her second goal of the night to clinch a strong win, McCarthy hitting a long-range point to end the night.

Scorers for St Finbarr's: O Cahalane 1-5 (0-1 f), K McCarthy 0-6 (0-1 45), E Hurley 2-0, E Olden 0-2

Enniskeane: D O’Brien 2-1, O Cronin 0-3 (f), T Sheehan 0-1

ST FINBARR'S: C Hurley; S Punch, A Egan, G Cahalane; I Keegan, M Cahalane, A O’Neill; C Golden, A Shannon; K McCarthy, O Cahalane, E Wigginton Barrett; E Olden, E Hurley, N Olden

Subs: C Laverty for N Olden (48), L O’Connell for S Punch (60)

ENNISKEANE: K Corcoran; H Browne, C Nyhan, K McCarthy; D O’Neill, E O’Driscoll, A O’Driscoll; L Mannix, O Cronin; L Corcoran, S Curtin, O Coughlan; T Sheehan, S O’Driscoll, D O’Brien.

Subs: C Duggan for K McCarthy (h/t), M Hilliard for S O’Driscoll (40)

Referee: John Horgan (Glenn Na Laoi).