Sean Fitzgerald fits right in with Chicago GAA

O'DONOVAN Rossa footballer Sean Fitzgerald has enjoyed a memorable summer playing Gaelic football in Chicago with John McBrides.

The talented young footballer played a key role in helping his team reach the semi-final stages of the Chicago senior football championship.

They eventually succumbed by one point after extra-time to a star-studded Parnells team which featured Rian O’Neill, Conor Meyler, and Michael McKernan among their starting 15.

Parnells emerged victorious on a final scoreline of 2-22 to 2-21. Sean admits it was a tough defeat to absorb.

“It was very disappointing to lose out, especially by such fine margins. It was our ninth competitive game of the season, and it came down to a kick of the ball.

"It was a cracker of a game. Both teams turned up on the day and everything was left on the pitch. There was nothing more we could do; in terms of performance, we gave it 100%,” he said.

The championship game was played in sweltering conditions before a huge crowd in Chicago Gaelic Park recently said the young defender.

“Gaelic Park Chicago is a very impressive venue. It would be on a par with the very best club venues back home.

"There are five pitches in total and the main pitch has four stands with separate dressing rooms under each stand.

"The atmosphere is electric as the supporters sit on top of the dressing rooms and they are very close to the pitch.

"As the weeks went on, the atmosphere intensified and all four stands would be full. Overall, the park is very well run, and it makes for a super day out.”

The split season in the GAA calendar lent itself to a plethora of top inter-county players moving to various cities in America this summer and playing in their club championships. Fitzgerald, who has himself trained with the Cork senior footballers in recent years, said the ability of the players competing on the GAA club scene in Chicago this season meant they were the ‘cream of the crop’.

Sean Fitzgerald celebrates scoring a last-minute goal in the quarter-final of the Chicago Club Football Championship.

“The calibre of players this year playing in the States and indeed Chicago was unreal. It was almost professional.

"For example, when we played Parnells, there easily would have been 14 or 15 inter-county stars on the pitch at the same time. These aren’t just your average inter-county guys either these are the cream of the crop.

"There were All-Star players and Players of the Year, proper talents. Although it took a good few of the top players two or three games to properly adjust to the Chicago heat 32-33 degrees, they still managed to put on fine displays.”

His club McBrides themselves had several top inter-county players. A number of Mayo senior footballers gravitated towards playing for the McBrides.

“We had 10 Mayo senior footballers with us this year, seven of whom were playing with us every week. The remaining three lads, Tommy Conroy, Ryan O’Donoghue, and David McBrien who are all currently recovering from injuries acted as part of the management team and helped with our training sessions.

"They were all sound lads.”

Armagh senior football star Rian O’Neill was one of the marquee names who played in Chicago this summer. The Crossmaglen club player struck 1-7 for Parnell’s against Sean’s adopted club McBrides.

The Skibbereen man said Rian O’Neill was outstanding.

“He is class. The sheer size of the man alone and he is well able to move.

"Some of the placed balls he kicked in Gaelic Park this year would nearly top the one he kicked in Croker against Galway, absolute quality and outrageous. He was mainly situated in midfield when we played them but from time to time when he would drop inside either Enda Hession or I would pick him up for a bit.

"He was always dangerous so safe to say I was more than happy to see him go back out to midfield during the game.”

Fitzgerald generally played in the half-back line but had license to go forward and he sealed their semi-final berth when he scored a last-minute goal.

The 24-year-old said the strong football scene in Chicago and the quality training sessions will further enhance his game.

“Playing with the best can only make you better. Even before the inter-county lads came over the standard at training was very high. Good, hard training sessions and regular practice games with these guys is the best way to improve and it will help me develop further going forward.

“I was in the half-back line this year. I was lucky enough to get the winner in the last minute which secured our place in the semi-final. Scoring goals is not something I’m particularly well known for, but I think I tucked it away nicely,” he added.

He was the only Cork player to feature for McBrides this season. He said this results in good-natured slagging from the other players.

“I didn’t really intend on playing over here this year, as I wanted to travel the country.

"It just so happened that a friend of my girlfriend is involved with McBrides and encouraged me to sign up. I’m the only lad from Cork on the team.

"It is mainly made up of fellas from the west of Ireland and a few Dubs so there is plenty of slagging from the other lads about being from Cork, but it is all good fun.”