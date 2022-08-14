Nemo Rangers prove too good for St Vincent's in the Cork PIFC

Nemo Rangers 3-15

St Vincent’s 0-10

NEMO RANGERS made it two wins out of two in the Cork Premier Intermediate Football Championship after a well deserved win over St Vincent’s in a game played at Whitechurch on Sunday afternoon.

Nemo will now head into their final game against Iveleary with their fate in terms of qualification very much in their own hands.

After beating Cill na Martra in their opening day clash, Nemo will feel they are more than equipped also to put it up to a decent Iveleary side.

Eric Dilloughery and Mark Hill, Nemo Rangers, Michael O'Leary, St. Vincent's.

St Vincent’s next face Cill na Martra knowing the danger of relegation can not be entirely ruled out.

Nemo began in determined fashion , with Ross Corkery keep his composure and getting well taken early points.

Vincent’s responded with Blake Murphy splitting the posts. But as the opening half progressed they were finding their opposition a tough nut to crack.

However it was Nemo that were showing a strong surge in momentum.

Gary Sayers, Nemo Rangers, Patrick O'Sullivan, St. Vincent's.

Points from Ciaran Dalton and Garry Sayers saw them move 0-5 to 0-2 ahead.

That was before Nemo Rangers found the back of the net on 16 minutes. Racing through on goal impressively, Conor O’Donovan blasted home to the back of the net with a drilled effort.

A few minutes afterwards, Nemo found the back of the net for a second occasion, as Eddie Mangan clinically finished to the net.

Blake Murphy got early points in the early stages of the second half to try and rally Vincent’s.

But Nemo did more then enough to keep ahead. They worked hard off the ball, while in possession they move the ball about with confidence in the searing heat.

James O’Donovan got a lovely score from distance, with Corkery adding to his tally with a lovely score.

With the finishing line in close distance, Nemo duly completed the task at hand with confidence and composure.

Sayers slotted over the bar from close range. While Conor O’Donovan also added another Nemo point heading into the final ten minutes.

With second half stoppage time approaching Nemo hit the net for a third occasion in this contest.

Shane Martin, Nemo Rangers, Patrick O'Sullivan, St. Vincent's.

Ciaran Dalton went on a dashing run through the Vincent’s defence, before blasting the ball to the corner.

The second string of Nemo Rangers are in a decent position as they now prepare to take on Iveleary in a few weeks time.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: C O’Donovan 1-3 (1f), E Mangan 1-2, C Dalton 1-1, R Corkery 0-4 (1f), G Sayers 0-2, E Dilloughery, A McGowan, J O’Donovan 0-2 each.

St Vincent’s: B Murphy 0-4(2f), M O’Leary 0-2, A Harte, P O’Sullivan, K O’Connor, E Fleming 0-1 each.

Nemo Rangers: D O’Leary; S Burke, M Hill, A McGowan; D Egan, E Nation, E Dilloughery; J O’Donovan, C Dalton; E Mangan, L Horgan, C O’Brien; R Corkery, C O’Donovan, G Sayers.

Sub: C Cusack for Martin (36)

St Vincent’s: P O’Shea; A O’Callaghan, A Coughlan, G McCarthy; A Harte, K Sorensen, S Duggan; P O’Sullivan, W Long; J Price, B Hornibrook, K O’Connor; B Long, B Murphy, M O’Leary.

Subs: A Sorensen for W Long, E Fleming for O’Leary (both 35), R Fielding for B Long (42).

Referee: Eoin Coleman.