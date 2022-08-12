Beara GAA launch fundraising drive to support Crowley family

Beara GAA and the Beara Senior Football County Championship winning team of 1997, have launched a fundraising drive to support the future educational needs of James (8) and Molly (4), children of the team’s goalkeeper Padraig Crowley and Gemma Crowley.

Padraig, who celebrates his 50th birthday later this year, grew up in the Beara Peninsula and played football with his local club Castletownbere.

It was here where Padraig developed his skills as a goalkeeper. Padraig would go on to represent his Division, Beara with great distinction winning county medals at underage level.

In 1997 Padraig was the goalkeeper on the Beara team that defeated Castlehaven in the Cork County senior football final in a replay in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, to bring the Andy Scannell Cup back to the Beara Peninsula for the first time since 1967.

Beara goalkeeper Padraig Crowley who is undergoing extensive chemotherapy to curtail the growth of a tumor.

In recent years, Padraig has been receiving medical treatment, but unfortunately a recent prognosis has not been positive. Padraig is currently undergoing extensive chemotherapy to curtail the growth of a tumour following his second surgery.

Speaking at the launch, Beara 1997 Manager Donal O’ Sullivan said: “Padraig Crowley has been part and parcel of the GAA family all his life, representing Castletownbere and Beara in every grade and in numerous county finals. In 1997 he was our last line of defence, and now when needed, we as members of the GAA diaspora are here to support Padraig, his wife Gemma and their children James and Molly.”

Also speaking at the launch, Beara GAA Chairman Michael Murphy speaking on behalf of the Beara board said: “Beara GAA are delighted to support the fundraising initiatives to help support the future educational needs of Padraig and Gemma’s children, James and Molly. Padraig represented Beara with great distinction at all levels, and played a vital role as goalkeeper, on the 1997 Beara team that won the Cork Senior Football Championship for the first time in 30 years.

“That win brought great joy to Beara people everywhere, and I hope that Beara people at home and abroad will support these fundraisers however they can.”

A raffle will be held on the October bank holiday weekend, with a wide variety of prizes available.

Tickets cost €10 and are available online at www.bearagaa.ie and also currently on sale from members of the Beara 1997 team and management.

A Golf Classic will be held in Berehaven Golf Club September 15/16/17 .

Members of the Beara committee and Beara senior football county championship winning team of 1997 who have launched a fundraising drive to support goalkeeper of the team Padraig Crowley and his family.

Teams of three cost €60 and can be booked by contacting Joss Crowley on 086 8644111.

Tee boxes and green sponsorship cost €50 and can be arranged by contacting Barry Murphy on 087 2342703.