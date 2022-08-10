Cork look for a new U20 hurling manager after Donal O'Mahony's senior move

IT is understood Noel Furlong, Paudie Murray, and Ben O’Connor are among those in the running to be involved in the next Cork U20 hurling management team.

Last year, Donal O’Mahony was appointed to succeed Pat Ryan, but at last week’s monthly Cork County Board meeting, the Bishopstown man was appointed as a senior selector under Ryan along with Fergal Condon (Aghada), Brendan Coleman (Youghal), and Wayne Sherlock (Blackrock), all of whom had been U20 selectors during Ryan’s tenure and again under O’Mahony.

County board chairperson Marc Sheehan, vice-chairperson Pat Horgan, and secretary/CEO Kevin O’Donovan are on the sub-committee to find the new manager along with Eoin O’Connor and Michael O’Mahony.

Furlong guided Cork to the 2021 All-Ireland minor title, the county’s first at the grade since 2001, and then served as a coach and selector under Kieran Kingston for the senior team this year.

Murray, who led Cork to four All-Ireland senior camogie titles, took over as minor manager this year in keeping with the pathway where coaches progress with teams through the Rebel Óg age grades.

O’Connor, who has coached Charleville to county PIHC glory and Midleton to senior success last year, almost became Cork minor coach in 2019 as part of a ticket along with Jimmy Barry-Murphy.

Tom Kenny, who was an U20 selector in 2022, could also be part of the new set-up. In recent times, the 2004 and 2005 All-Ireland winner has managed his native club Grenagh and been involved with UCC hurling teams.

Elsewhere, Cork County Board have issued an appeal for the return of the Tadhg Crowley Cup.

The second-tier football competition, named in honour of the Clonakilty legend who captained Cork to the 1945 All-Ireland football title at the age of 24, was last contested in 2016, when Valley Rovers beat Douglas in the final.

Earlier this week, the official Cork GAA social media channels sought for the cup to be returned to the offices at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.