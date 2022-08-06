PIHC: Kilworth keep their season alive with crucial win over Castlemartyr

Kilworth 2-17 Castlemartyr 0-20

KILWORTH secured a crucial victory in the Co-Op SuperStores Cork PIHC in an entertaining contest against Castlemartyr at Ballynoe.

They'll still in the mix to progress from the group before their final match against winless Ballincollig, with Castlemartyr also on two points and Ballinhassig on top with two wins from two.

Noel McNamara and Eoin Carey were their chief scorers but it was a very solid team display, and they coped with a brighter start from the East Cork outfit who had Cork centre-back Ciarán Joyce in their side.

Mike Kelly, Andrew Kelly and Barry Lawton got them off the mark before Kilworth responded through Carey and McNamara to tie it up 0-4 apiece after 10 minutes.

It was a closely contested affair with Brian Lawton, James Lawton and Mike Kelly slotting over well-taken points for Castlemartyr, while Kilworth pointed courtesy of Brian Sheehan and Carey.

In a key moment, McNamara drilled the ball home impressively to the back of the net to finish off a fine move in the 26th minute of action.

This was followed by points from Ryan Jordan, Carey and a McNamara free.

When proceedings got back underway after the break, Kilworth worked hard to maintain their advantage. McNamara continued to prove a reliable scoring option, with James Sheehan and Carey also slotting over points.

Kilworth goalkeeper Kieran Walsh wins the sliotar in the air. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Stack and Kelly ensured Castlemartyr kept in touch. Barry Lawton got a lovely point to reduce the gap down to one before another Kelly shot made it Castlmartyr 0-17 Kilworth’s 1-14 after 50 minutes.

Kilworth were awarded a crucial penalty after Luke Carey was taken down in the 53rd minute. Eoin Carey kept his cool and slotted the ball down the middle and into the back of the net.

Castlemartyr ensured there was a grandstand finish as Kelly pointed again.

But Kilworth rubber-stamped a much-needed victory with a late point through McNamara.

Scorers for Kilworth: N McNamara 1-8 (0-6 f), E Carey 1-5 (1-0 pen), J Sheehan, R Jordan, L Whelan, B Sheehan 0-1 each.

Castlemartyr: M Kelly 0-11 (0-7 f, 0-1 65), Barry Lawton 0-4, J Stack 0-2, Brian Lawton, A Kelly, J Lawton 0-1 each.

KILWORTH: K Walsh; N Byrne, E McGrath, A O’Hara; J Sheehan, D Twomey, K Lane; M Gowen, R Jordan; L Coffey, N McNamara, L Whelan; E Carey, J Saich, B Sheehan.

Subs: M O’Callaghan for Gowen (39), M Sheehan for Saich (45), L Carey for Coffey (51).

CASTLEMARTYR: D Joyce; C Martin, D Moran, B O’Tuama; J Lawton, C Joyce, M Cosgrave; Brian Lawton, P Fleming; Barry Lawton, M Kelly, J McGann; C Sice, J Stack, A Kelly.

Subs: E Martin for McGann (40), J Stack for Fleming (48).

Referee: Jim McEvoy.