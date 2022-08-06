Sat, 06 Aug, 2022 - 18:30

PIHC: Kilworth keep their season alive with crucial win over Castlemartyr

Eoin Carey and Noel McNamara led the line for the Avondhu outfit
PIHC: Kilworth keep their season alive with crucial win over Castlemartyr

Kilworth's Mike Gowen is tackled by Castlemartyr's Jack McGann during the Co-Op Superstores Cork PIHC at Ballynoe. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

John O'Shea

Kilworth 2-17 Castlemartyr 0-20 

KILWORTH secured a crucial victory in the Co-Op SuperStores Cork PIHC in an entertaining contest against Castlemartyr at Ballynoe.

They'll still in the mix to progress from the group before their final match against winless Ballincollig, with Castlemartyr also on two points and Ballinhassig on top with two wins from two. 

Noel McNamara and Eoin Carey were their chief scorers but it was a very solid team display, and they coped with a brighter start from the East Cork outfit who had Cork centre-back Ciarán Joyce in their side. 

Mike Kelly, Andrew Kelly and Barry Lawton got them off the mark before Kilworth responded through Carey and McNamara to tie it up 0-4 apiece after 10 minutes.

It was a closely contested affair with Brian Lawton, James Lawton and Mike Kelly slotting over well-taken points for Castlemartyr, while Kilworth pointed courtesy of Brian Sheehan and Carey.

In a key moment, McNamara drilled the ball home impressively to the back of the net to finish off a fine move in the 26th minute of action.

This was followed by points from Ryan Jordan, Carey and a McNamara free.

When proceedings got back underway after the break, Kilworth worked hard to maintain their advantage. McNamara continued to prove a reliable scoring option, with James Sheehan and Carey also slotting over points.

Kilworth goalkeeper Kieran Walsh wins the sliotar in the air. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Kilworth goalkeeper Kieran Walsh wins the sliotar in the air. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Stack and Kelly ensured Castlemartyr kept in touch. Barry Lawton got a lovely point to reduce the gap down to one before another Kelly shot made it Castlmartyr 0-17 Kilworth’s 1-14 after 50 minutes.

Kilworth were awarded a crucial penalty after Luke Carey was taken down in the 53rd minute. Eoin Carey kept his cool and slotted the ball down the middle and into the back of the net.

Castlemartyr ensured there was a grandstand finish as Kelly pointed again. 

But Kilworth rubber-stamped a much-needed victory with a late point through McNamara.

Scorers for Kilworth: N McNamara 1-8 (0-6 f), E Carey 1-5 (1-0 pen), J Sheehan, R Jordan, L Whelan, B Sheehan 0-1 each.

Castlemartyr: M Kelly 0-11 (0-7 f, 0-1 65), Barry Lawton 0-4, J Stack 0-2, Brian Lawton, A Kelly, J Lawton 0-1 each.

KILWORTH: K Walsh; N Byrne, E McGrath, A O’Hara; J Sheehan, D Twomey, K Lane; M Gowen, R Jordan; L Coffey, N McNamara, L Whelan; E Carey, J Saich, B Sheehan.

Subs: M O’Callaghan for Gowen (39), M Sheehan for Saich (45), L Carey for Coffey (51).

CASTLEMARTYR: D Joyce; C Martin, D Moran, B O’Tuama; J Lawton, C Joyce, M Cosgrave; Brian Lawton, P Fleming; Barry Lawton, M Kelly, J McGann; C Sice, J Stack, A Kelly.

Subs: E Martin for McGann (40), J Stack for Fleming (48).

Referee: Jim McEvoy.

More in this section

Jennifer Curry scores a goal 23/7/2022 Former Cork camogie star Jennifer Curry on getting back to Croker with Armagh
SAHC: Carrigtwohill back on track after beating Ballymartle SAHC: Carrigtwohill back on track after beating Ballymartle
PIHC: Early red cards don't stop Ballinhassig from brushing Ballincollig aside PIHC: Early red cards don't stop Ballinhassig from brushing Ballincollig aside
cork gaapihc
Irish U14 & U16 Boys’ Amateur Open Championship

Cork golfer Sean Deasy lands U16 National Title at Lucan

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more