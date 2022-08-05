Fri, 05 Aug, 2022 - 21:36

PIHC: Valley Rovers take over in the second half to breeze past Youghal

Valleys recovered from their loss to Bandon while Youghal will be facing a relegation battle if they lost to Bandon
Therese O’Callaghan

Valley Rovers 1-17 Youghal 0-9

VALLEY Rovers recovered from their opening round defeat to Bandon to get the better of Youghal in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier IHC Group 1 second round at Caherlag. 

It was their formidable wind-assisted second half that saw them emerge with 11 points to spare. They trailed by three at the break, but were by far the better team after that when Youghal only added one point and this came at the end of normal time.

Colm Butler was on song for the winners from placed balls, his overall tally of 12 could prove crucial if it comes down to scoring difference in this group which also contains Inniscarra and Bandon.

Youghal were 0-8 to 0-5 up at half-time and fully deserved to be in the ascendancy having made good use of the wind. The accuracy of free-taker Devon O’Donoghue was crucial, and there were fine scores from centre-back Cúlann Geary, James O’Mahony and Rory McMahon.

It was Cormac Desmond’s 41st-minute goal that gave the Rovers a new lease of life after the full-forward got a stick to Butler’s sideline cut. It put them 1-7 to 0-8 ahead.

Despite, Youghal’s best efforts, Valleys began to dominate in most sectors thereafter and as the fourth quarter progressed, they piled on the points.

Eoin O’Reilly and Adam Kenneally got the ball rolling, while John Cottrell got in on the act as well.

As Butler found the range from frees, they closed out emphatically.

Valley Rovers, who fell at the semi-final stage last season to eventual champions Courcey Rovers, have Inniscarra up next.

Youghal, who lost their full-back Jonathan Ormond to a red card in second-half stoppage, have no points on the board. They play Bandon in their final group game.

Scorers for Valley Rovers: C Butler 0-12 (0-10 f), C Desmond 1-0, A Kenneally 0-2, E O’Shea, J Cottrell, E O’Reilly 0-1 each.

Youghal: D O’Donoghue 0-4 f, B Moloney 0-2 (0-1 f), J O’Mahony, C Geary, R McMahon 0-1 each.

VALLEY ROVERS: G Jones; C O’Shea, D Lynch, T O’Brien; B McCarthy, J Cottrell, W Hurley; D O’Shea, S O’Leary; J Kenneally, C Butler (c), A Kenneally; E O’Shea, S O’Regan, E O’Reilly.

Subs: C Desmond for S O’Regan (half-time), E Crowley for J Kenneally (50).

YOUGHAL: J Corcoran; E Cronin, J Ormond, M Farrell; C O’Mahony, C Geary, N Roche; K Browne, M Breathnach; D O’Donoghue, O Hill, J O’Mahony; R McMahon (c), B Moloney, S Smiddy.

Subs: R Coady for M Breathnach (45), O Dempsey for K Browne (45), C Mangan for R McMahon (54), E Cliffe for N Roche (57).

Referee: Patrick O’Mahony (Kilbrittain).

