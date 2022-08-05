Fri, 05 Aug, 2022 - 21:28

PIHC: Alan Fenton levels it late on as Castlelyons draw with Watergrasshill 

Cork hurlers Daire O'Leary and Niall O'Leary were prominent in a tight tussle at Rathcormac
PIHC: Alan Fenton levels it late on as Castlelyons draw with Watergrasshill 

Castlelyons free-taker Alan Fenton scores a fine point from distance against Carrigaline. Picture: David Keane.

Rory Noonan

Castlelyons 0-14 Watergrasshill 0-14 

HONOURS even between Castlelyons and Watergrasshill in their Co-Op Superstores PIHC clash at Rathcormac.

The draw means this group will go down to the wire with scoring differences possibly needed to decide who goes through.

This was the Hill’s second draw, having ended all square with Éire Óg, whilst their opponents got the better of Carrigaline the first day out.

A draw was a fair result as there was little between the two sides and it took a late point from an Alan Fenton 65 to secure the draw for Castlelyons with the final shot of the tie.

Fenton impressed all through, as did Cork star Niall O’Leary, with Anthony Spillane working hard up front.

The Hill needed the influence of their Cork player Daire O’Leary, particularly in the first half when he led by example. He also got a vital point in the second half at a time when Castlelyons looked like winning. 

Sean Desmond was in top form too at full-forward and Paddy O’Regan was deadly accurate from placed balls. 

O’Regan raised the first white flag, with Spillane replying for Castlelyons and the former had a great chance for a goal after nine minutes but he shot wide with the goal at his mercy. By the 22nd minute the Hill were 0-6 to 0-3 in front and while O’Regan stretched their lead, but two late points from Fenton made it 0-9 to 0-6 at half-time.

Castlelyons started the second-half much better, with two from Fenton, and other white flags from Spillane and James Kearney putting them in front. Aiden Foley scored a magnificent long-distance point from a free to see the sides level again.

The Hill had a great goal chance with Aaron Spriggs seeing his effort go wide before O’Leary and O’Regan exchanged points and a pointed free from Fenton looked like winning it for Castlelyons. 

Daire O’Leary scored in injury time and when O’Regan pointed another free it looked like they had the points in the bag, but that late 65 from Fenton ensured it ended all square.

Scorers for Castlelyons: A Fenton 0-7 (0-4 f, 0-1 65), A Spillane 0-2, D Morrison, C Spillane, J Kearney, C Barry, N O’Leary 0-1 each.

Watergrasshill: P O’Regan 0-6 (0-4 f), S Desmond 0-3, D O’Leary 0-2, R Murray, J Gowen, A Foley (1f), 0-1 each.

CASTLELYONS: J Barry; J O'Leary, L Sexton, C O'Neill; N O'Leary, C Barry, L Doocey; E Maye, A Fenton; P Roche, A Spillane, C McCarthy; C Spillane, D Spillane, D Morrison.

Subs: J Kearney for C McCarthy (29), K O’Leary for C Barry (50).

WATERGRASSHILL: A Foley; P Cronin, A Ricken, J Gowen; K O’Neill, D O’Leary, D O’Farrell; K O’Keeffe, R Murray; B Lehane, A Spriggs, A Cronin; B Moloney, S Desmond, P O’Regan.

Subs: C Cronin for K O’Keeffe (34), I O’Callaghan for R Murray (50).

Referee: David Copps, Ballyhea.

More in this section

Jennifer Curry scores a goal 23/7/2022 Former Cork camogie star Jennifer Curry on getting back to Croker with Armagh
Eimear Scally and Emma Cleary drive Éire Óg to league title Eimear Scally and Emma Cleary drive Éire Óg to league title
SAHC: Mallow squeeze past Cloyne in a hurling classic SAHC: Mallow squeeze past Cloyne in a hurling classic
cork gaapihc
Irish U14 & U16 Boys’ Amateur Open Championship

Cork golfer Sean Deasy lands U16 National Title at Lucan

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more