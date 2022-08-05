PIHC: Sean O'Donoghue and Colm Casey inspire Inniscarra against Bandon

Inniscarra 3-18 Bandon 0-12

A SECOND Co-Op SuperStores Cork Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship victory has Inniscarra all but certain of reaching the knockout stages.

Their opponents, Bandon, never got going despite a bright start. Inniscarra’s ability to find the net on three separate occasions was the difference at full time.

Cloughduv was the venue for Friday’s clash between two clubs coming off morale-boosting Group B wins. Previously, Bandon defeated Valley Rovers and Inniscarra proved too strong for Youghal.

There was little to choose between the sides after 13 frenetic minutes with Inniscarra leading 0-4 to 0-3.

Colm Casey (two), Dan O’Connell and David O’Keefe were on target for the Muskerry club with Charlie Long (free and a 65’) and Michael Cahalane replying for Bandon.

Next, Sean O’Donoghue was brought down inside the Bandon square resulting in the award of a penalty. Oisin Hennessy saved Owen McCarthy’s effort but Colm Casey netted the rebound to push Inniscarra 1-4 to 0-4 ahead.

Ciaran McCarthy, Bandon, tries to hold off Kieran Rice, Inniscarra. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The second quarter saw the sides exchange scores including Michael Cahalane landing a superb sideline cut. David O’Keefe and Sean O’Donoghue kept their side in front and it was 1-7 to 0-7 when Inniscarra struck a second goal.

Sean O’Donoghue cut in from the end-line and fired into the top corner. Charlie Long replied with a free but Inniscarrra were full value for their 2-8 to 0-8 lead.

Charlie Long landed a Bandon free just after the restart but Inniscarra quickly reassumed control.

Five unanswered points from Owen McCarthy (three) and David O’Keefe (two) powered the Muskerry club into a 10-point lead with quarter of an hour to go.

Another Charlie Long free kept Bandon in touch but the game was over as a contest once Sean O’Donoghue walloped home his second goal after 46 minutes.

The remainder of the Group B encounter proved a pedestrian affair with Inniscarra happy to hit long-range scores while their opponents struggled to make any headway.

Owen McCarthy came to the fore during a superb individual second half display. The Inniscarra forward would finish with six points and was a menace whenever in possession.

Inniscarra lost Ciarán Lombard to a late red card but it mattered little as a convincing victory had already been attained.

Next up for Bandon is a must-win final group game against Youghal while Inniscarra take on Valley Rovers.

Scorers for Inniscarra: S O’Donoghue 2-1, C Casey 1-3, O McCarthy 0-6 (0-1 f), D O’Keefe 0-5, J Enright, D O’Connell, S O’Mahony 0-1 each.

Bandon: C Long 0-9 (0-8 f, 0-1 65), M Cahalane 0-2, D Crowley 0-1.

INNISCARRA: J O’Keeffe; C Lombard, B O’Mahony, J O’Sullivan; J Harrington, L Ryan, S Sheehan; J Enright, S O’Mahony; C Casey, S O’Donoghue, K Rice; D O’Keeffe, D O’Connell, O McCarthy (c).

Subs: F O’Leary for K Rice (ht), K Rice for J O’Sullivan (59, inj).

BANDON: O Hennessy; M McNamara, P Murphy, N McCarthy; C McCarthy, D O’Donovan, C Calnan; M Cahalane, H Lillis; D Crowley (c), B Donegan, R Long; C Long, C Lynch, E McSweeney.

Subs: C Twomey for C McCarthy (23), R Desmond for E McSweeney (ht), E McSweeney for M McNamara (36, inj), R Fogarty for R Long (49).

Referee: Liam O’Riordan (Belgooly).