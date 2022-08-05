Fri, 05 Aug, 2022 - 21:24

PIHC: Sean O'Donoghue and Colm Casey inspire Inniscarra against Bandon

O'Donoghue and Casey shared three goals while former Cork underage player Owen McCarthy clipped over 0-5 from play
PIHC: Sean O'Donoghue and Colm Casey inspire Inniscarra against Bandon

Sean O'Donoghue, Inniscarra, is fouled by Petr Murphy, Oisin Hennessy and Dylan O'Donovan, Bandon, which resulted in a penalty for Scarra. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Ger McCarthy

Inniscarra 3-18 Bandon 0-12 

A SECOND Co-Op SuperStores Cork Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship victory has Inniscarra all but certain of reaching the knockout stages.

Their opponents, Bandon, never got going despite a bright start. Inniscarra’s ability to find the net on three separate occasions was the difference at full time.

Cloughduv was the venue for Friday’s clash between two clubs coming off morale-boosting Group B wins. Previously, Bandon defeated Valley Rovers and Inniscarra proved too strong for Youghal.

There was little to choose between the sides after 13 frenetic minutes with Inniscarra leading 0-4 to 0-3.

Colm Casey (two), Dan O’Connell and David O’Keefe were on target for the Muskerry club with Charlie Long (free and a 65’) and Michael Cahalane replying for Bandon.

Next, Sean O’Donoghue was brought down inside the Bandon square resulting in the award of a penalty. Oisin Hennessy saved Owen McCarthy’s effort but Colm Casey netted the rebound to push Inniscarra 1-4 to 0-4 ahead.

Ciaran McCarthy, Bandon, tries to hold off Kieran Rice, Inniscarra. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
Ciaran McCarthy, Bandon, tries to hold off Kieran Rice, Inniscarra. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The second quarter saw the sides exchange scores including Michael Cahalane landing a superb sideline cut. David O’Keefe and Sean O’Donoghue kept their side in front and it was 1-7 to 0-7 when Inniscarra struck a second goal.

Sean O’Donoghue cut in from the end-line and fired into the top corner. Charlie Long replied with a free but Inniscarrra were full value for their 2-8 to 0-8 lead.

Charlie Long landed a Bandon free just after the restart but Inniscarra quickly reassumed control.

Five unanswered points from Owen McCarthy (three) and David O’Keefe (two) powered the Muskerry club into a 10-point lead with quarter of an hour to go.

Another Charlie Long free kept Bandon in touch but the game was over as a contest once Sean O’Donoghue walloped home his second goal after 46 minutes.

The remainder of the Group B encounter proved a pedestrian affair with Inniscarra happy to hit long-range scores while their opponents struggled to make any headway.

Owen McCarthy came to the fore during a superb individual second half display. The Inniscarra forward would finish with six points and was a menace whenever in possession.

Inniscarra lost Ciarán Lombard to a late red card but it mattered little as a convincing victory had already been attained.

Next up for Bandon is a must-win final group game against Youghal while Inniscarra take on Valley Rovers.

Scorers for Inniscarra: S O’Donoghue 2-1, C Casey 1-3, O McCarthy 0-6 (0-1 f), D O’Keefe 0-5, J Enright, D O’Connell, S O’Mahony 0-1 each.

Bandon: C Long 0-9 (0-8 f, 0-1 65), M Cahalane 0-2, D Crowley 0-1.

INNISCARRA: J O’Keeffe; C Lombard, B O’Mahony, J O’Sullivan; J Harrington, L Ryan, S Sheehan; J Enright, S O’Mahony; C Casey, S O’Donoghue, K Rice; D O’Keeffe, D O’Connell, O McCarthy (c).

Subs: F O’Leary for K Rice (ht), K Rice for J O’Sullivan (59, inj).

BANDON: O Hennessy; M McNamara, P Murphy, N McCarthy; C McCarthy, D O’Donovan, C Calnan; M Cahalane, H Lillis; D Crowley (c), B Donegan, R Long; C Long, C Lynch, E McSweeney.

Subs: C Twomey for C McCarthy (23), R Desmond for E McSweeney (ht), E McSweeney for M McNamara (36, inj), R Fogarty for R Long (49). 

Referee: Liam O’Riordan (Belgooly).

More in this section

Jennifer Curry scores a goal 23/7/2022 Former Cork camogie star Jennifer Curry on getting back to Croker with Armagh
Eimear Scally and Emma Cleary drive Éire Óg to league title Eimear Scally and Emma Cleary drive Éire Óg to league title
SAHC: Mallow squeeze past Cloyne in a hurling classic SAHC: Mallow squeeze past Cloyne in a hurling classic
pihccork gaa
Irish U14 & U16 Boys’ Amateur Open Championship

Cork golfer Sean Deasy lands U16 National Title at Lucan

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more