PIHC: Ballinhassig show their potential in beating Kilworth

Ballinhassig 1-21 Kilworth 1-15

A WELL-BALANCED Ballinhassig side emerged deserved winners over Kilworth in the Co Op Superstores PIHC at Watergrasshill on Sunday.

The South East side got to grips in midfield and their half-backs were also very solid and their attack were very impressive with the starting inside line accounting for 1-12.

Kilworth had the opening two points by Noel McNamara from frees before Evan Cullinane clipped over a sideline cut for Ballinhassig. The sides were level 0-3 and 0-4 each before Hassig struck a purple patch.

First the impressive Darragh O'Sullivan pointed after good play by Charlie Grainger and Brian Lynch. Rapid scores by O'Sullivan, Lynch and Evan Cullinane had the winners ahead 0-8 to 0-4 after 15 minutes.

Noel McNamara continued to convert the frees and when he scored his sixth when Eoin Carey was fouled it was down to a one-point gap after 24 minutes.

From there, Ballinhassig continued to dominate and they added 1-7 without reply before half time, the goal by Brian Lynch after a goalmouth scramble: 1-15 to 0-7 clear.

Kilworth made two changes for the second half and they upped the ante considerably. Points by Brian Sheehan, Jeremy Saich, Noel McNamara and Michael Sheehan cut the lead by four, 1-15 to 0-11.

Ballinhassig regrouped well. They used the short passing to great effect and points by Darragh O'Sullivan, Conor Desmond (free) had them nine clear entering the final quarter.

Further Kilworth pressure led to two more pointed frees by McNamara with Brian Sheehan placing Michael Sheehan who made it 1-17 to 0-14 before good play by Fintan O'Leary led to a great point by Cillian Tyres.

Noel McNamara had a Kilworth goal in the 54th minute but again Hassig settled, with Brian Lynch, Patrick Collins (free) and Simon O'Neill grabbing a point each.

Eoin Carey completed the scoring with a Kilworth point.

Best for Ballinhassig were Patrick Collins, Kevin Maguire, Shane McCarthy, Donncha O'Donovan, Michael Collins, Brian Lynch, Conor Desmond, Cillian Tyres and Darragh O'Sullivan. For a disappointing Kilworth side, Kieran Walsh, Eoin McGrath, Kieran Lane, Noel McNamara and Michael Sheehan did well.

Kilworth now meet Castlemartyr while Ballinhassig face Ballincollig.

Kilworth's Jeromy Saich battling Ballinhassig's Michael Collins. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Scorers for Ballinhassig: B Lynch 1-3, C Desmond 0-5 f, D O'Sullivan 0-4, E Cullinane 0-3 (0-1 sl), M Collins 0-2 (0-1 f), C Tyres, S O'Neill, G Collins, P Collins (f) 0-1 each.

Kilworth: N McNamara 1-10 (0-9 f, 0-1 65), M Sheehan 0-2, J Saich, E Carey, B Sheehan 0-1 each.

BALLINHASSIG: P Collins, P O'Leary, K Maguire, M Desmond, S McCarthy, D O'Donovan, E Finn, M Collins, E Lombard, E Cullinane, G Collins, C Grainger, B Lynch, C Desmond, D O'Sullivan.

Subs: F O'Leary for G Collins, C Tyres for E Finn, S O'Neill for C Desmond.

KILWORTH: K Walsh, N Byrne, E McGrath, A O'Hara, J Sheehan, D Twomey, K Lane, M Gowen, L Carey, L Coffey, N McNamara, L Whelan, E Carey, J Saich, B Sheehan.

Subs: R Jordan for L Carey, M Sheehan for L Coffey, M McNamara for J Saich.

Referee: Michael O'Mahony (Courcey Rovers)