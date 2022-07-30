PIHC: Inniscarra far too slick for Youghal in opening round

Inniscarra 3-19 Youghal 0-15

INNISCARRA got their Co-Op Superstores Premier Intermediate Hurling campaign off to a winning start with a comfortable victory at Riverstown.

Once Inniscarra settled into the game with a well-worked goal from their captain Owen McCarthy in the fourth minute, there was never any doubt which side were going to emerge as winners.

Three goals in the opening half had this game wrapped up by halftime, but only for some excellent work by Youghal’s netminder Jack Corcoran, the margin of 13 points could have been much bigger.

Indeed, Inniscarra were very wasteful in the opening half hitting 10 wides, while Youghal were struggling to get the sliother into their forwards.

It was Youghal who made the brighter start with Nigel Roche pointing inside the opening minute and a free by Devon O’Donoghue doubled their advantage.

From the puck out, Inniscarra’s David O’Keeffe broke free and set up their opening score with McCarthy billowing the net from close range.

Sean O’Donoghue who was marshalling the Inniscarra attack from the centre-forward position found the net in the 11th minute when he rounded his marker and blasted the ball into the net.

Devon O’Donoghue pointed a free and Sean Smiddy added an excellent point for Youghal from out wide as the east Cork side tried to stay in the contest.

McCarthy replied with a free and a 65 to maintain his side’s six-point advantage.

Approaching the interval O’Keeffe opened his account with a point, and found the net for Inniscarra’s third goal after McCarthy opened up the Youghal defence.

Two frees from Devon O’Donoghue left Youghal trailing 3-7 to 0-7 at the short whistle.

Youghal's Sean Smiddy controls the sliotar ahead of Inniscarra's David Keane. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Despite Youghal making three substitutions at halftime, it was Inniscarra who dominated and outscored the east Cork side eight points to two in the third quarter with veterans Colm Casey and Dan O’Connell getting on the scoreboard for the Muskerry side.

Entering the final quarter Youghal reduced the margin with points from play by Oisin Hill, Devon O’Donoghue, and Sean Ahern, but it was Inniscarra who finished the stronger as both Jonathan Ormond and Smiddy were yellow carded for Youghal.

Two frees from McCarthy and points from Kieran Rice and Casey extended the Muskerry side’s advantage before Youghal finished with a flourish with a Devon O’Donoghue free and points from play by James O’Mahony and Smiddy.

Next up for Inniscarra is a top-of-the-table clash against Bandon next Friday night while Youghal will face Valley Rovers in a vital game to avoid being drawn into the relegation battle.

Scorers for Inniscarra: O McCarthy 1-7 (0-5 f, 0-1 65), D O’Keeffe 1-3, C Casey 0-4, S O’Donoghue 1-0, K Rice 0-2, J Enright 0-2f, D O’Connell 0-1.

Youghal: D O’Donoghue 0-8 (0-7f), O Hill 0-2, S Smiddy 0-2, B Moloney, J O’Mahony, N Roche 0-1 each.

INNISCARRA: J O’Keeffe; D Keane, B O’Mahony, J O’Sullivan; J Harrington, L Ryan, S Sheehan; J Enright, S O’Mahony; C Casey, S O’Donoghue, K Rice; D O’Keeffe, D O’Connell, O McCarthy (c).

YOUGHAL: J Corcoran; E Cronin, J Ormond (c), M Farrell; C O’Mahony, C Geary, R Walsh; N Roche, R Coady; D O’Donoghue, O Hill, C Mangan; R McMahon, M Breathnach, S Smiddy.

Subs: J O’Mahony for Mangan, E Cliffe for Walsh, B Moloney for Coady (all h-t), K Browne for Roche (40).

Referee: Aidan Hyland (Kilworth).