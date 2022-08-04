Louis Britton can fire Cork City to First Division title as top scorer

LOUIS Britton was unaware of the extent of the rivalry between Cork City and Waterford before joining the Rebel Army on a permanent deal.

The striker signed for City last month after his contract with Bristol City expired. He spent the first half of this season on loan with Waterford and his move to a City did gather a lot of reaction on social media.

The striker was one of the Blues' standout performers this campaign, scoring 10 league goals in 18 appearances for the club and he is hoping to make a similar impact with his new club.

“I’m really enjoying my time at the moment. It is a massive club. It is very professional here. The training is very high intensity and it’s been really good so far.

“It does take a little bit of time getting used to new training.

The intensity is a lot more, so obviously, you have to get your body to a stage where it is able to cope with that and help you perform well. Although they are tough sessions, I do feel good. I feel sharp. I feel fit.

“One of the main factors for me joining was experiencing what it was like to play at Turners Cross and experiencing the atmosphere at the ground. I met up with Colin Healy and he sold the club to me. I came out of that conversation thinking ‘this is an opportunity I can’t turn down’.

“I did enjoy my time at Waterford. Obviously, it’s hard leaving a club. But, I was on loan there. I didn’t think the rivalry between the two clubs was that big until I saw all the comments on Twitter. It got a lot of people talking, that’s for sure. But that’s football for you.”

Louis Britton on the ball for Waterford. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

After numerous loan spells in England, Britton was keen to try a new experience when joining Waterford at the start of the season. The striker describes himself as an ‘old-fashioned centre-forward’ and wants to continue his development as a player in Ireland.

“I feel I’m more of an old-fashioned centre-forward. I’m good in the air. I hold the ball up. I work hard for the team. I reckon my main attribute is my goal-scoring ability, and I’ve proved that this season at Waterford.

“All season I’ve been playing as a lone striker at Waterford. Obviously, City play two up front but it is nothing new to me. I’ve played in a two before.

"It’s just something that I will have to adapt to again. I’m sure I will be able to do that and once I do, hopefully, I will get back into the team, and start scoring goals and helping the team.

“I enjoyed my time with Bristol. I think the main difference between playing with them and playing in Ireland is the physicality. Obviously, there is also a difference in quality between playing in the Championship and playing in the League of Ireland.

“I remember being asked to go on loan to Waterford. I did go and do my research on the league to see what it was all about. I've been on loan everywhere in England. I've been all around the country. It wasn’t something new for me to go on loan.

I felt it was the right time for me to get out of England and that it was the right time to come over to Ireland and get my name back out there. I’d like to think I’ve done that so far. I need to continue doing that.

“I do have ambitions of maybe one day returning to England. I’ve seen a lot of talent in the Irish league. There are a lot of players who have joined English clubs from the league this summer. But that is something I would be looking at in the future. My aim now is to win the league with Cork City, and hopefully, I can also finish top scorer in the division.”

City have 14 league games remaining this campaign, and Britton believes they are a side with a target on their back as a scalp for other clubs.

“I think everyone is going to want to beat us. We have to keep our heads and keep performing. There are still a lot of games to go and every game is going to be very difficult between now and the end of the season. We know that it isn’t going to be easy but we have to be ready.”