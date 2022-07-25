Huge honour for Riverstown BC as one of their own Ted Barry is elected president of Munster Boxing Council

THIS week Cork boxing warmly congratulates Ted Barry on his elevation to the post of President of the Munster Boxing Council.

This is a great honour for Ted and all members of his club, the Riverstown Boxing Club.

Equally, the officers of the Cork County Boxing Board are delighted to see a Cork man occupy the top job in Munster boxing.

Before the last provincial election, the Cork Board were anxious to see Ted elected.

However, he declined to contest that post, preferring to continue as Vice President of the Council.

In the meantime, he was elected as a member of the IABA Company, becoming the first Corkman to hold this mandate.

The recent vacancy for Munster President arose after the incumbent, Gerry O'Mahony of the Dungarvan BC, was elected National President of the IABA and retired as Munster President.

Following a recent meeting of the Munster Council, Gerry was congratulated by all on his national success.

The sitting Vice President Ted Barry was then ratified as the new President of Munster, with Tommy Lyons from Clare taking over as the new Vice President.

As president of the Munster Council, Ted Barry now has the opportunity to put his mark on the development of the sport within the province.

He has been involved in the running of the Riverstown BC for nearly 40 years.

During their time, he has built up an enormous amount of experience and can put that to good use in a very positive way.

Barry has also been President of the Cork Boxing Board for many years and he fully understands the difficulties and challenges facing clubs and their committees year after year.

Eight years ago, Cork were not happy with the Munster Council, and under Barry's leadership as President of the Cork Board, put down a motion at National Convention to leave the province and set up as an independent unit.

This is an arrangement currently enjoyed by only two counties, Antrim and Dublin.

Cork's argument was as the third strongest county in the country they sought parity with Dublin and Antrim.

The motion required a two-third majority to be carried and was defeated by just one vote.

Following this action, relations between Cork and the Munster Council dramatically improved.

Two current officers of the Cork Board, John Wiseman and Mick O'Brien, have worked alongside Ted Barry for years.

During that period, like all other sports, there have been agreements and disagreements on policy issues.

However, when the benefit of Cork boxing was at stake, the Leesiders knew how to circle the wagons.

During the year when a vacancy arose for a Munster representative on the Board of Directors of the IABA, Cork overwhelmingly backed Ted's nomination for the post.

It was John Wiseman, the Cork delegate to the Council, who proposed him, and that nomination proved successful.

While they were delighted to have a Corkman on the Board, Cork fully understood the independent role of a company director and the importance of embracing strict adherence and proper governance in respect of an administrator's duty.

Former President of the Cork Board and current Vice President Mick O'Brien said he witnessed first-hand recently the great benefit to Irish boxing Ted Barry will be as a Director.

World Junior Silver Medalist Eamer Coughlan, pictured here receiving the Riverstown BC 'Boxer Of The Year' trophy from head coach Ted Barry. Having captured the Irish U18 title in Dublin last weekend Eamer has high hopes to be in with at shout at this years World Championships once again.

At a recent County Board information meeting for clubs before the IABA EGM, which has now taken place, Ted addressed the Cork clubs and openly and honestly answered all questions from everyone.

Many clubs are often only concerned with running their affairs, but Ted Barry explained how it is essential that everybody understand how these matters work.

O'Brien added: "Ted Barry is in a pivotal position as a man who worked hard for years to keep his club on the road, but as a Director, he can now see the other side with the IABA.

"This is important for everybody to fully acknowledge.

"Having first-hand knowledge of both sides of the track will help make Ted Barry an excellent president of the Munster Council."

Meanwhile, in 1968, the first boxing tournament dinner took place on the premises of the Stardust Club in Cork.

The general manager of that iconic dance venue on the night was Dom Murray, who in 1962 won both junior and senior Irish heavyweight titles.

He later represented Ireland at international level.

On the bill for that show was a young boxer named Ted Barry.

Nearly fifty-five years later, both men are still connected to Cork boxing, Ted in his capacity as coach with the Riverstown BC and President of the Munster Council and Don Murray, now the oldest Irish international alive and a member of the Cork Ex-Boxers Association, delightfully illustrating that the boxing family continues to thrive on Leeside.