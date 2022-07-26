Youghal pay the penalty as Glenthorn snatch win in the CWSSL First Division

Youghal 1 Glenthorn Celtic 2

GLENTHORN Celtic came from a goal down to claim all three points in a tense GE Healthcare CWSSL Senior Women’s Division 1 match at Ardrath Park, with all three goals in the final 10 minutes.

Both teams had early chances, Youghal keeper Sarah Healy doing well to gather the ball ahead of Nicole O’Brien from Simone Austin’s long-range free kick in the 4th minute while four minutes later the home side almost took the lead but Molly Tobin’s chip towards goal was headed away in the six-yard box.

Chances fell to Youghal’s Mia Masseritte and to Glenthorn’s Wendy Cahill and Julie Peyton without success, but within a minute of the restart following the first-half water break, Youghal were awarded a penalty when Donna Savage was brought down in the penalty area.

However, Glenthorn Keeper Kirsty Barrett dived to her left and brilliantly saved Masseritte’s penalty kick denying the home side to take the lead after almost half an hour.

Youghal goalkeeper Sarah Healy manages to clear the ball away from Glenthorn Celtic's Julie Peyton. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Glenthorn were boosted by the penalty save and had two good chances from Peyton and Cahill shortly after which were either covered by Healy or went over the bar as they finished the half the stronger team.

Glenthorn continued to press forward in the second half and were creating several chances for themselves, forcing Youghal back in their own half, but couldn’t get a decent shot on goal as the home side's defence was holding.

Chances did fall to Peyton, Austin and Levinia O’Callaghan with the Youghal keeper Healy doing well to keep her team in the game as Glenthorn were winning a number of corners as they continued to put the home side under pressure.

Out of nowhere, Youghal took a surprise lead in the 79th minute when Emily Gallogley turned past her marker and spotted Barrett off her line and duly chipped the ball over her head from 25 yards and into the back of the net.

Youghal’s joy did not last long as within a minute the visitors drew level when Wendy Cahill spotted Healy off her line as sent a low ball into the corner of the net from outside the area to bring the sides level.

Glenthorn’s Cahill had a shot on goal which was well covered by Healy, but with three minutes remaining the visitors took the lead for the first time when Julie Peyton’s 20-yard effort was too strong for the Youghal keeper as the ball sailed into the back of the Youghal net.

Youghal tried desperately to draw level in the final few minutes of the game but Glenthorn held on for the win to ensure that the title race goes down to the wire in Division 1 with only six points separating the top four teams with Glenthorn having a game in hand over their rivals as the season draws to a close.

Youghal who played against Glenthorn Celtic. Picture: Howard Crowdy

YOUGHAL: Sarah Healy, Paula Kelly Carey, Claire McCleverty, Maeve Kelly, Ava Montgomery, Kellie Montgomerie, Molly Tobin, Nora Walsh, Donna Savage, Emily Gallogley, Mia Masseritte, Siobhan Leahy, Lisa O’Sullivan, Vaness Curley

GLENTHORN: Kirsty Barrett, Simone Austin, Nicole Breen, Maggie Cullen, Stacey Foley, Liabh Forde, Amy O’Neill, Levinia O’Callaghan, Wendy Cahill, Julie Peyton, Cheyanna O’Driscoll, Theresa McNamara, Jane Lee, Nicole Timmons. Rebekah Lee, Nicole O’Brien

Referee: Declan Fogarty.