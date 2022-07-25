Cork camogie boss Trevor Coleman thrilled to reach All-Ireland intermediate final

CORK intermediate camogie manager Trevor Coleman was just about able to catch his breath after his side just about edged it over Derry to book their place in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate final against Galway in two weeks.

It means the Rebels will play in two deciders at Croke Park on August 7, as the opening act to the senior clash with Kilkenny. Cork's U16s also made it through to an All-Ireland final at the weekend.

Two late frees from Joanne Casey saw Cork over the line, with the winning score coming deep into injury time to break Derry hearts.

“We are thrilled to be in the All-Ireland final and as we said all this week, semi-finals are there to be won, and it doesn’t matter how you do it," Coleman said.

"If you just about fall over the line it is probably better and really I suppose that is what we did today and to be honest, going into a final with things to work on is probably better for us and we know after today we have lots to work on ahead of the final.”

Coleman had huge praise for his charges and the manner in which they fought back: “Derry really came at us from the start of the second half and they really put the pressure on us.

Cork's Joanne Casey scoring the winning point. Picture: Patrick Browne

"When they got the goal they could have pushed on, but all credit to the girls, we pushed forward and hit two points in a row to cancel their lead out and it was than all about keeping in touch and not letting them get away from us.”

Playing against the wind in the first half Cork had to work hard and on the restart Derry put them under a lot of pressure and Coleman acknowledged that Cork were inclined to fall back a bit too far in their defending.

“We did fall back a bit alright and we made it hard for ourselves, but we regained our shape and pushed on after they got the goal.

We are delighted to be in the final and with the senior and U16s also in All-Ireland finals and the minors having won already theirs, it’s great for Cork and for camogie."

Player of the Match Joanne Casey, who hit seven points from frees was happy to be heading to Croke Park for another final.

“It’s great to be joining the senior side in Croke Park and I suppose we're lucky to be there, but all credit to the girls, they never let their heads drop and we kept at it even after they grabbed a goal we didn’t let it upset our plans and ambition."

Cork's Katelyn Hickey gets past Derry's Grainne McNicholl and Aoife Shaw. Picture: Patrick Browne

Playing down her own contribution and the vital frees she pointed to win the game Joanne said she picked her spot on the crossbar and just went for it.

“The wind was strong but it was at an angle so I just picked out the white spot on the crossbar and said here goes and thank God it went over.

"We still had to hold out for another minute and all credit to the girls they won possession and drove forward again and we were attacking at the full-time whistle.”