Cork Premier Senior Football: Your guide to the group stages 

YOU suspect it will be the old reliables come the business end of the Bon Secours Premier Senior Football Championship.

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that defending Cork and Munster champions, St Finbarr’s, great rivals Nemo Rangers and Castlehaven are again regarded as the leading contenders.

Group A: St Finbarr’s, Éire Óg, Carbery Rangers, Carrigaline.

The Barrs begin their title defence with a repeat of last season’s thrilling quarter-final against Éire Óg at Páirc Uí Rinn tomorrow at 7.30.

The champions had to show plenty of character after losing Brian Hayes to a red card during the second half following Éire Óg’s blistering start, which led to a 0-7 to 0-1 lead early on.

But, the Barrs spirit shone through as leading scorer Steven Sherlock contributed 0-10, three frees and two ‘45s, and Enda Dennehy popped up with a crucial goal.

Last season’s campaign will have brought the holders on a ton with their Cork contingent of Ian Maguire, Sherlock and Hayes joining forces with the likes of Billy Hennessy, Sam Ryan, Jamie Burns in defence and Cillian Myers-Murray up top.

Much will depend on how Éire Óg line up because injuries and travel abroad could impact on their starting 15.

Éire Óg's Colm O'Callaghan is tackled by St Finbarr's Colm Scully and Ian Maguire last season. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Cork’s Chris Kelly, Colm O’Callaghan, John Cooper and Dylan Foley reflect the potential in their side while John Mullins, Ronan O’Toole, Jack Murphy and the evergreen Daniel Goulding supply further evidence.

The other game is between Carbery Rangers and Carrigaline in Bandon on Saturday evening at 7pm.

The Rosscarbery club lost all three games in 2021 to Éire Óg, Castlehaven and Newcestown, but avoided the relegation play-off on scoring difference.

That fell to Carrigaline and llen Rovers with the Carrigdhoun club prevailing by 1-10 to 0-10, retaining their status thanks to a late goal from sub Callum Barrett.

John O’Rourke’s inter-county experience will help Ross while Carrigaline will look to the likes of Jack McCarthy and Eanna Desmond.

Group B: Douglas, Valley Rovers, Ballincollig, Mallow.

This is probably the most wide open of the three with all four fancying their chances of reaching the knock-out stage.

Douglas and Valleys collide for the third successive season in Ballygarvan tomorrow evening with the score tied at 1-1.

The city club won by a point last year, but are shorn of their Cork contingent, Kevin Flahive, Sean Powter and Brian Hartnett while Nathan Walsh and Sean Wilson are injury concerns.

Douglas qualified for the semis while Valleys, who will again be spearheaded by Fiachra Lynch, Chris O’Leary, Kevin Walsh, Billy Crowley and Adam Walsh-Murphy, lost to the Haven in the quarters.

Ballncollig and Senior A champions Mallow meet in Mourneabbey on Saturday at 2pm.

Last year, Ballincollig lost to the Barrs and Clonakilty by the minimum margin, but registered a big win over Ilen Rovers.

Cork’s Cian Kiely and Luke Fahy, who has been in with the panel, along with Cian’s brother Sean, Liam Jennings, Noel Galvin and Darren Murphy lead Ballincollig’s bid to return to the knock-out stages but Cian Dorgan is carrying an injury.

Mallow are back in the top flight once again after their three-point win over St Michael’s in last season’s senior A final, when goals from Sean McDonnell and Sean Hayes got them home.

Cork’s Mattie Taylor and Shane Merritt as well as Eoin Stanton, Darragh Moynihan and Kevin Sheehan are central figures for the north Cork side.

Group C: Clonakilty, Castlehaven, Nemo Rangers, Newcestown.

Nemo were shocked by Valleys and Douglas in 2021 and failed to emerge from their group, but the Trabeg look poised to make amends.

They begin with Newcestown in Brinny on Saturday at 4pm with their Cork representatives, Micheal Aodh Martin, Kevin O’Donovan, Mark Cronin, Kieran Histon and Briain Murphy back in the fold and Luke Connolly the new skipper.

It’s another tough campaign for dual club Newcestown, who play the Haven for a third successive season.