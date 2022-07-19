Castlehaven v Clonakilty: West Cork derby key game in Premier SFC opening round

CASTLEHAVEN and Clonakilty’s west Cork derby is the pick of the opening round of this year’s Bon Secours Cork PSFC.

Two clubs that have enjoyed terrific runs in the past two Cork PSFC championships go head to head in Rosscarbery next Sunday.

2020 Premier Senior runners-up Castlehaven and 2021 senior runners-up Castlehaven’s meeting should attract a healthy attendance.

Both clubs are packed with inter-county talent and have benefitted from promoting the cream of their U20 and minor talent over the last couple of years.

More recently, Clonakilty’s poor league form contrasted sharply with the Haven’s with the latter narrowly missing out on a Division 1 semi-final berth.

Castlehaven manager James McCarthy is still pleased with his panel’s efforts since the start of the year.

“Everyone took a bit of a break after the league which went fairly well for us. We were happy enough with our league performances, for what they were, this year,’ McCarthy commented.

Benefit

“As for not playing in the league semi-finals helping our county championship preparations, well, it is case of yes and no as being something of benefit to us before facing Clonakilty.

If we had really been pushing things in the latter stages of the league maybe we mightn’t have experimented as much as we did with our panel. You are damned if you and damned if you don’t.

“League semi-finals and finals are great games to be involved in. I suppose, we are playing Nemo down the road in this year’s championship anyway. I’m not sure but at the end of the day, we didn’t qualify even though there wasn’t very much in it.

“Castlehaven won six games and drew one which is not bad at all. That was without our Cork players too who didn’t kick a ball with us during the league.”

Facing an opponent the quality of Clonakilty will test Castlehaven’s championship credentials. They are a club James McCarthy knows well and respects.

Irrespective of the opposition, Castlehaven must hit the ground running and get the campaign off to a positive start.

Michael Hurley breaking the Éire Óg defence. Picture:: Andrew Harris

“Yes, the first game is very important,” Castlehaven’s manager admitted.

“Clon were only the kick of a ball away from winning a county last year. They had a few injuries including losing Liam O’Donovan in the semi-finals. If Clon had Liam in the final, I believe they could have gotten over the line against St Finbarr’s.

“This is only Haulie O’Neill second year in charge. He will be building on what was achieved to make them stronger again this year.”

The next couple of week are going to be intense for not just players but mentors, selectors and coaches of Cork GAA’s football clubs. It is a stressful time, yes, but also a time of year James McCarthy looks forward to.

“Being on the side-line on championship day is something special alright,” McCarthy stated.

“It is all on the day. If you haven’t the work done you will be looking over your shoulder.

“When the boys cross the white line, it is up to the players then. Club championship is special but winning is what it is all about though.

“It is great to have the crowds back too and there should be good attendances at this year’s games. The inter-county players' profiles is a bit better so hopefully, the crowds will come out to see them.”