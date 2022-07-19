Cork's Saoirse Noonan has signed a new contract with Durham Women FC

DURHAM WOMEN FC have officially confirmed that Cork native Saoirse Noonan has signed a new contract with the club ahead of their new season.

The English side announced on Tuesday afternoon that Noonan has put pen to paper on a new deal, which remains subject to international clearance, in the lead-up to the 2022/23 campaign after spending a successful spell with Shelbourne, in which time she scored six goals in just 11 games in 2022.

As well as helping Shels close in on another Women’s National League title, her time back in Ireland helped in her recovery from a minor injury that she suffered shortly after initially joining Durham at the beginning of the year.

The former Cork City forward, who can play anywhere across the frontline, was a key part of Shelbourne’s triumph in the FAI Women’s National League last season and scored 12 times en route to lifting the league title while they were also beaten by Wexford Youths in the FAI Cup final.

Noonan has also earned numerous call-ups for Ireland’s senior national team either side of her injury as Vera Pauw’s side close in on a World Cup playoff spot and it culminated in her scoring her first international goal in a win over Georgia last November.

But now, she’s looking forward to trying to make her mark on the Barclays Women’s Championship with Durham.

“I’m delighted,” Noonan told the club’s official website.

“It’s definitely exciting and I’m looking forward to the season ahead.

“The support I received from Durham during my injury was unbelievable. They supported me when I was at home and I was really grateful.

“Coming back to England now, fully fit and ready to go, is a great opportunity.”

And having sat with them for some games last season, Noonan is now ready for her first experience of playing in front of the Durham fans on the 21st of August 21 when the club welcomes Sunderland.

“The club has a great fan base and it’s only going to grow,” she added.

“I’ve been with them at some of the games and it’s nice to see that great support.”

First-team manager Lee Sanders also hailed the signing when it was initially announced back in January.

“Saoirse is another positive signing for the club and is a player who we have been working on for a number of months,” added Sanders at the time.

“She’s another forward - which was an area we wanted to add to - and her record in front of goal and in terms of assists stood out.

“She’s had that league-winning success coupled with a break into the national squad and working with our coaching staff, we’re excited to see what she can add here at Durham.”