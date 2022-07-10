Aghada advance to division two league final thanks to a two point win over Rockchapel

Aghada 5-7

Rockchapel 3-11

THIS Cork Credit Union Division 2 Football League semi-final at Rostellan on Sunday was highly exciting.

It produced eight goals in brilliant sunshine.

Both sides had their moments. Dan Creedon opened the scoring.

Seamus Hickey with a well taken goal had 'Rock' ahead after three minutes.

Jimmy McAuliffe added a point for the Duhallow side. Aghada had a goal by Aaron Berry after good play by Charlie Terry and Tim Hartnett to leave it 1-1 each.

Nicholas Linehan pointed a free in the 13th minute. Two minutes later Shane Bennett goaled after good play by Dan Creedon Jake O'Donoghue and Diarmuid Byrne to leave it 2-1 to 1-2 at the water break.

On the restart, Pearse O'Neill had an early point. Nicholas Linehan pointed a free for the Duhallow side.

Aghada's Alan Hogan wins possession ahead of Rockchapel's Brian Carroll, during their Division 2 Football League semi-final clash at Rostellan.

Aghada hit a purple patch and four rapid points had them double scores ahead 2-6 to 1-3.

Rockchapel battled back well. They had a goal by Mikey McAuliffe after good play by Jack Curtin, Seamus Hickey and Kevin Collins.

Further pressure by Rockchapel saw them force level when Cormac Curtin goaled after great play by Jack Curtin and Brian Carroll with Jack Curtin taking the return pass and placing Cormac Curtin who levelled at 2-6 to 3-3.

A foul in Seamus Hickey led to another pointed free by Cormac Curtin.

Aghada keeper Ciaran O'Shea saved well from Jimmy McAuliffe. Jack Curtin followed with a late point as the 'Rock' were 3-5 to 2-6 ahead at half time.

Early on the restart Kevin Collins and Nicholas Linehan had points for Rockchapel 3- 7 to 2-7.

Aghada had a goal; after a short kickout and the sides were level. The Imokilly side dominated.

There were no further scores as they were deadlocked 3-7 each at the second water break.

Rockchapel's Jason O'Callaghan is tackled by Aghada's Diarmuid Byrne, during their Division 2 Football League semi-final clash at Rostellan.

On the restart, Aghada had two quick goals by Eddie Leahy and Dan Creedon as they moved 5-7 to 3-7 clear.

Rockchapel made a huge recovery. They had four unanswered points by Cormac Curtin (3) and Seamus Hickey.

Time ran out and Aghada advanced to the County league final.

Aghada's Dirarmuid Byrne tries to get past Rockchapel's Jack Curtin, during their Division 2 Football League semi-final clash at Rostellan.

Best for Aghada: Jack Norris, Jake O'Donoghue Charlie Terry, Aaron Berry, Shane Bennett and Dan Creedon.

For Rockchapel Pat Curtin, Seamus Hickey, Michael McAuliffe, Cormac Curtin and Jack Curtin were best.

Scorers for Aghada: D Creedon 1-3, S Bennett 2-0, E Leahy 1-0, A Berry 1-0, P O'Neill 0-1, A Hogan 0-1, J Norris 0-1, T Harnett 0-1.

Rockchapel: C Curtin 1- 4 (0-4f) S Hickey 1-1, M McAuliffe 1-0, N Linehan 0-3f. J Curtin 0-1, K Collins 0-1, J McAuliffe 0-1.

AGHADA: C O'Shea, J Norris, A O'Connell, K O'Shea, T Hartnett, J O'Donoghue, J Tynan, P O 'Neill, C Terry, A Berry, D Creedon (Capt) M Russell, D Byrne, S Bennett, A Hogan.

Subs: R Murphy for P O'Neill, E Leahy for A Hogan, D Leahy for C Terry, A Stafford for J Norris.

ROCKCHAPEL: M Geaney, B Carroll, D O'Callaghan, N O'Callaghan, P Curtin, S Curtin, D Carroll, S Hickey, M O'Keeffe, J O'Callaghan, M McAuliffe, C Curtin, N Linehan, J Curtin, J McAuliffe.

Subs: K Collins for D Carroll, L Collins for J McAuliffe, S Geaney for J Curtin (inj) J Curtin for N Linehan.

Referee: Brian Sweeney (Erin's Own).