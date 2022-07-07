Jordan Blount looks to future but with amazingexperience to call on

THE recent news that Jordan Blount had signed for his former club C & S Neptune has been met with lots of positivity within the Blackpool club.

Indeed, the last decade has been one to remember for Blount as he reflected on his determination to play at the top level of basketball.

“It all started for me when I left Neptune to play with Plymouth Raiders academy before I moved to play for two years in Spain that had some very good ball players from all over the country," Blount said.

“I made the decision to play in the Gran Canaria in the hope that I would get a scholarship to the States and getting to a Prep school helped me get my mind settled in what I really wanted from the sport.”

The move to the States saw him play in Spire college in Ohio and it wasn’t long before the big guns of American college basketball were knocking on his door.

“I had a few offers in the early months and after making various visits I opted for Illinois College in Chicago as I felt it was a place that needed me as I knew I could make an immediate impact.”

The rest is history as Blount played 99 games in which he was a starter in many of them before injury halted his progress.

“It was a serious experience playing college ball in division one and the way I was treated both on and off the court is something I will never forget.”

Blount knew that he wanted to play professional and turned down his final year in Illinois.

“I turned professional and went to Spain as the idea behind that was my father’s illness in Cork as I wanted him to see me play at some part of his life and luckily he got that chance before in passed away.”

Playing in Spain was highly successful for Jordan and he has many fond memories of his time playing with various clubs.

“It was great, but it had its lifespan and last season I played in Iceland and that was a good standard with so many professionals in every team but again I more than held my own.”

The longing for a return to Leeside was always in the back of Jordan’s mind.

“It seems like yesterday as I am asking where has the last 10 years gone since I left Neptune but the way I look at it if an 18-year-old left home right now and had a 10-year experience of playing professional sport it would be deemed as an achievement.

“I feel to have done what I have achieved, and I am still only 25 makes me feel very lucky and I am sure the Neptune fans will see the best of me.”

Right now, settling back in Cork for the remainder of his career is now the number one priority for Blount.

“It’s simple I am now setting up shop as my focus is that I am getting married in the summer to an amazing woman in Chicago who is slowly making a man of me.

“At this stage of my life I need consistency as the days for moving from country to country for one-year contracts is over for me.”

Reflecting back to his late father Gary the Neptune star was delighted that he had experienced his progress.

“I got Dad over to the States on a couple of occasions and no matter what I achieved he always spoke about what it would be like if I ever returned and sadly, he will not be around to check me out.”

The loyalty shown by Neptune is something that Jordan feels will need to be repaid.

“When my Dad passed away, they were solid as I had signed for them but at the last minute a club in Spain came in for me and they allowed me go with their blessing.”

The people in Neptune are very special according to Jordan and despite being fully involved with the Irish Senior Men’s team his sights are very much focused on Men’s Super League that tips off in late September this season.

“Neptune have always been there for me as they are like a family and what a way for me to finish my career with the club that helped me reach my goals.

“It will be fun and the one plus for us at Neptune is that we have a top class coach in Colin O’Reilly who is determined to go one better this season.”