Mon, 04 Jul, 2022 - 20:40

Jordan Blount: Irish basketball is ready for lift off

Neptune's newest recruit was immense against Switzerland and is confident that despite defeat Ireland can make a mark on the FIBA EuroBasket qualifiers
Jordan Blount: Irish basketball is ready for lift off

Jordan Blount of Ireland droves Ireland on against Switzerland. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Eamonn Murphy

CORK basketball star Jordan Blount is confident Ireland can build on a promising FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Pre-Qualifier campaign.

Blount damaged his ankle ligaments in what was a terrific performance by Mark Keenan's side in a 88-82 loss to Switzerland at a packed National Basketball Arena. Despite the fourth-quarter injury, which will sideline the Neptune ace for six weeks, Blount was the third top-scorer in the game with 18 points and his explosive efforts electrified the home support at Tallaght.

He defended with typical aggression and his scores included a sweet step-back three-pointer coming down the stretch and a pair of highlight-reel 'and-one' lay-ups, which lifted the supporters to their feet.

"I think we gave it everything and the crowd responded to that," said Blount. "The energy in the arena was incredible. We've played in front of big crowds but having it sold-out and the supporters feeding off every block and every score made a big difference.

"We were just disappointed we didn't get the win. We were very confident coming in but they shot the ball very well at times."

Ireland led 47-45 at half-time but misfired in the third quarter, falling 75-65 behind. To their credit, they get some important defensive stops and rallied in the fourth, with Taiwo Badmus making some big plays to cut the gap to four with 2.43 remaining. Ultimately they couldn't reel the favourites in.

Lorcan Murphy, Will Hanley, and American-based Aidan Harris Igiehon and CJ Fulton were to the fore, with Cork's Adrian O'Sullivan and Cian Heaphy also in the 12-man match-day panel and Conor O'Sullivan in the extended squad. Igiehon's NBA-style block was a magic moment for those in attendance.

It was a very promising campaign overall. Ireland beat Cyrus twice in the group but lost to Austria and Switzerland.

"It was always going to be tough but I think we proved Irish basketball is going in the right direction. 

That's one of the reasons I wanted to come back to Ireland and be part of what's happening with the sport.

"There were a lot of young players in Tallaght and we want to give them something to aspire to."

Jordan Blount of Ireland in action against Killian Martin of Switzerland. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Jordan Blount of Ireland in action against Killian Martin of Switzerland. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Blount left Ireland in his teens to learn his trade in Spain, England and Division 1 college ball Stateside before professional stints in Spain and Iceland. The 25-year-old, entering his peak, will be a massive draw for Neptune when the season starts in September, especially with Heaphy and Roy Downey coming off an impressive campaign where Colin O'Reilly's side fell just short to Tralee Warriors in the National Cup and Super League finals.

"I can't wait to get started but I'd a bit of time off booked anyway before the ankle injury. I'm getting married in Egypt this month."

Jordan Blount getting treatment. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Jordan Blount getting treatment. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Ireland will return to action in August in the equivalent of a GAA back-door section of the EuroBasket qualifiers.

Last summer Ireland swept Malta aside to land the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries but are eager to be competitive at the next level.

We can't take any backward steps now. The game is in a good place and we've to keep setting high standards for ourselves.

"We want to start getting wins now. The players are there, the coaches are there and the interest is there. We'll be looking to pack out the arena next month."

UNDERAGE TALENT

Their cause wasn't helped recently by an injury to powerhouse John Carroll, while Blue Demons' Kyle Hosford was given a standing ovation before the Swiss game as he stepped away from international duty.

For Blount, whose late father Gary was a familiar figure in Cork as a coach and ref, Leeside basketball is in a healthy place.

"There are three teams in the Super League for this season and there's some great talent underage."

Cork's Brendan Douanla (Ballincollig) and Jamie Cotter, formerly Ballincollig but now based with Reading Rockets, are in Paul Kelleher's 12-man Irish squad for FIBA European Championships coming up in Romania.

Blount has been coaching the BIPPS South Boys U15 this summer in Neptune, with Jodi Furlong managing the group.

"I love coaching. You get back from sport what you put into it."

More in this section

Limerick v Cork - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Kieran Kingston informs Cork County Board he is not seeking another year as Cork boss
Adam O'Reilly 27/6/2022 Cork midfielder Adam O'Reilly linked with Italian switch
Hannigan twins swap Neptune for great rivals Blues Demons for new SuperLeague season Hannigan twins swap Neptune for great rivals Blues Demons for new SuperLeague season
cork basketball
Pat Mulcahy says unity among Cork hurling people is key if Rebels are to progress

Pat Mulcahy says unity among Cork hurling people is key if Rebels are to progress

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more