Candidates aplenty as process for new Cork hurling boss set to start

The 2023 inter-county season will be just the third since the beginning of 2012 that Kieran Kingston will not be a part of the Cork senior hurling set-up.

The announcement on Sunday evening that the Tracton man will not be seeking a new term as manager brings to an end a decade of involvement as selector, coach and manager, with 2015, 2018 and 2019 the only campaigns where he did not feature.

Tuesday night's Cork County Board meeting in Páirc Uí Chaoimh is likely to set the wheels in motion for the process that will be followed to find the next man, with delegates likely to be keen for somebody to be put in place in time to take in the latter stages of the county championships.

As ever when a vacancy arises on Leeside, there are murmurings about the possibility of a new departure in terms of appointing someone from outside the county. While the names of Davy Fitzgerald – currently coach to the Cork senior camogie team, under the management of Matthew Twomey – and Liam Sheedy, two-time All-Ireland-winning manager with Tipperary, are likely to be mentioned, the probability is that, once again, internal solutions will be sought.

After going so long without success at minor or U21/U20 level, the Cork decision-makers are fortunate that two managers successful in those grades – Pat Ryan with the U20s in 2020 and 2021 and outgoing selector/coach Noel Furlong with the minors last year – as possibilities.

Both have picked up silverware at club level too, with Ryan in charge of his native Sarsfields as they won the county SHC in 2010 and 2014. Carrigtwohill’s Furlong, who has experienced with UCC in the Fitzgibbon Cup, took Russell Rovers to county, Munster and All-Ireland junior honours in 2019/20 and then the 2020 Lower IHC final before his minor commitments meant he had to step down before that decider was played.

Furlong was an addition to Kingston’s backroom team last autumn as Ger Cunningham and Christy O’Connor departed the set-up, and so was Pat Mulcahy, with the former Cork captain another name mentioned. The Newtownshandrum man had been in charge of the club’s senior team and has also spent time with Cork IT (now MTU) at third level.

Mulcahy’s Newtown colleague Ben O’Connor has built a reputation as a top coach at club level, winning the Premier IHC with Charleville in 2018 and then the premier senior title with Midleton last year. The 2004 All-Ireland-winning captain is involved with Kerry’s Ardfert this year.

Beyond those candidates, Fergal Ryan – who led Blackrock to county senior finals in 2017 and 2020, winning the latter – and U20 manager Donal O’Mahony, coach/selector for the All-Ireland wins under Ryan and also a senior selector under Meyler, could feature. U20 selector Wayne Sherlock is another who would be a popular choice for a role in the management, while this year's minor manager Paudie Murray, who led Cork to four All-Ireland senior camogie wins, cannot be discounted, either.