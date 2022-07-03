Ballincollig honour club stalwart Billy Barry with a feast of football

Ballincollig, captained by James Harrington, retained the trophy, which was first played for in 2019, with the young footballers of Douglas and Limerick’s Monaleen ensuring it was a highly entertaining afternoon of football.
With his sons and daughter heavily involved in Ballincollig, Barry, who retired from the Irish Army in 2008 as a regimental sergeant major, was also a mentor to a succession of Ballincollig underage teams. He helped the Collig to numerous titles and answered the call at all times when a squad needed assistance.
He contributed with Cork as well, serving as a selector when an All-Ireland minor crown was captured in 2000. He always had a passion for Gaelic games and never missed a game for club or county before his untimely passing in 2018.
Organiser Niall Murphy and Ballincollig U13 manager Garrett Harrington hailed his honest approach to football having coached both when they were underage players, with an emphasis on hard work and discipline as relevant as ever. With his army background, any team with Billy Barry on the line would be flying fit.
“It was great for all the family to see his memory live on through Gaelic Games and it means a lot to all of us,” said Noel.