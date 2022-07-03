Sun, 03 Jul, 2022 - 10:25

Ballincollig honour club stalwart Billy Barry with a feast of football

Cracking U13 action between the hosts, Douglas and Monaleen was the ideal way to pay tribute to the Grange native who left a huge mark on the Village
Ballincollig honour club stalwart Billy Barry with a feast of football

The extended Billy Barry family at the recent memorial tournament in his memory at Ballincollig GAA club.

BALLINCOLLIG paid tribute to club great Billy Barry with a feast of U13 football recently.

Ballincollig, captained by James Harrington, retained the trophy, which was first played for in 2019, with the young footballers of Douglas and Limerick’s Monaleen ensuring it was a highly entertaining afternoon of football.

Catherine and Noel Barry present the Billy Barry Cup to Ballincollig captain James Harrington.
Catherine and Noel Barry present the Billy Barry Cup to Ballincollig captain James Harrington.

A native of Grange, Billy Barry enjoyed great success as a player with his club and division Avondhu but when he laid down roots in Ballincollig had a huge influence on Gaelic football in ‘the Village’.

He guided Ballincollig to a breakthrough intermediate football championship in 1994 and worked as a senior selector with Tom Dorgan for a number of seasons when they were strong contenders for the Andy Scannell Cup.

With his sons and daughter heavily involved in Ballincollig, Barry, who retired from the Irish Army in 2008 as a regimental sergeant major, was also a mentor to a succession of Ballincollig underage teams. He helped the Collig to numerous titles and answered the call at all times when a squad needed assistance.

Dylan McCarthy runs at the Monaleen defence in the Billy Barry Cup.
Dylan McCarthy runs at the Monaleen defence in the Billy Barry Cup.

He contributed with Cork as well, serving as a selector when an All-Ireland minor crown was captured in 2000. He always had a passion for Gaelic games and never missed a game for club or county before his untimely passing in 2018.

The Ballincollig U13 team with the Billy Barry Cup.
The Ballincollig U13 team with the Billy Barry Cup.

Organiser Niall Murphy and Ballincollig U13 manager Garrett Harrington hailed his honest approach to football having coached both when they were underage players, with an emphasis on hard work and discipline as relevant as ever. With his army background, any team with Billy Barry on the line would be flying fit.

Jack Costello in action for Ballincollig at the Billy Barry Memorial Tournament.
Jack Costello in action for Ballincollig at the Billy Barry Memorial Tournament.

His son Noel and wife Catherine presented the cup.

“Thanks to Niall Murphy, Shane Hayes, Annette Collins and Garrett Harrington for making this tournament a big success again.

“It was great for all the family to see his memory live on through Gaelic Games and it means a lot to all of us,” said Noel.

Douglas U13 players before taking part in the Billy Barry Memorial Tournament.
Douglas U13 players before taking part in the Billy Barry Memorial Tournament.

More in this section

Adam O'Reilly 27/6/2022 Cork midfielder Adam O'Reilly linked with Italian switch
Hannigan twins swap Neptune for great rivals Blues Demons for new SuperLeague season Hannigan twins swap Neptune for great rivals Blues Demons for new SuperLeague season
Cork City sign Waterford striker Louis Britton Cork City sign Waterford striker Louis Britton
cork gaa
<p>27 February 2022; Cork manager Kieran Kingston during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match between Limerick and Cork at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile</p>

Kieran Kingston informs Cork County Board he is not seeking another year as Cork boss

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more