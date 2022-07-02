Assessing the Premier League's comings and goings this summer

WITH most of the world living with the harsh realities of inflation eating away at their wages and savings. It might be a nice distraction to see the comings and goings of the super-rich players in the Premier League.

AFC Bournemouth

In: Right-back Ryan Fredericks has made a free transfer to the Cherries from West Ham. But Irish fans will be glad that Mark Travers has signed a long-term deal with the south coast side.

Out: Former Chelsea legend Gary Cahill has been released but may still offer a side something substantial despite being aged 36.

Arsenal

In: Fabio Vieira is an exciting young prospect at what looks like a good deal from Porto for £34m, as yet another Portuguese star makes England their new home. Gabriel Jesus now looks certain to join the Gunners from Man City on a reported fee of £45m.

Out: Up to 10 players have called it a day with the Gunners, but the most significant departure is Alexandre Lacazette, released for free back to his home club of Lyon. Never really fulfilling the promise heralded at his arrival.

Aston Villa

In: Steven Gerrard has decided to keep his old team-mate, Philippe Coutinho, in Birmingham at a cost of just £17m. If the pocket-sized midfielder finds some of his old form, it could prove to be the bargain of the decade.

Out: Bandon man Conor Hourihane was released from his contract and the newly-wed Irish international is still a good catch for any team on the look for a creative playmaker.

Brentford

In: No substantial signing yet.

Out: Surprised to see Brentford allow Ben Hockenhull move on a loan to Tranmere as he often put in a shift for the London side last season.

Brighton & Hove Albion

In: Brighton have gone for Latin talent in the shape of Julio Enciso from Libertad Asuncion.

Out: Ireland's Jayson Molumby has been loaned out to the Baggies.

Republic of Ireland's Jayson Molumby has gone on a loan to West Brom. Picture: Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA Wire.

Chelsea

In: Not much to report as the ownership crisis no doubt hit transfer negotiations. But a £50m bid for City Raheem Sterling looks strongly on the cards.

Out: The loss of Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid is a significant blow to the London side's defensive capabilities.

Crystal Palace

In: 18-year-old winger Malcolm Ebiowei signed from relegated championship side Derby. Spurs' Harry Winks is on Patrick Viera's radar, apparently.

Out: 12 players have been released by Viera, including former Liverpool defender Martin Kelly.

Everton

In: Frank Lampard, it seems, has been told to make the most of existing talent. But the above-mentioned Harry Winks is also on their radar.

Out: Richarlison's £60 move to Spurs may offer Lampard some wriggle room to hit the markets. Especially as his departure will affect the Toffee's attack significantly.

Fulham

In: No major signings yet.

Out: The Cottagers' big sale was winger Fabio Carvalho to Liverpool for a reported £10m, including bonuses.

Leeds United

In: Leeds have splashed the cash with the signings of Brenden Aaronson for £25m and Rasmus Kristensen for £10m both from RB Salzburg. And Marc Roca from Bayern Munich also for £10m.

Out: Laurens De Bock, released for free.

Leicester City

In: Another side with a quiet off-season, so far, with no new signings.

Out: Six have hit the exit, including Eldin Jakupovic.

Darwin Nunez signed for Liverpool for €75m Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Liverpool

In: The 23-year-old Uruguayan Darwin Nunez came from Benfica on a bill of €75 million, plus €25 million in add-ons. Big expectations and bigger shoes to fill for the striker.

Out: It's an end of an era at Anfield with the moving of Sadio Mané. Of course, two other super-sub legends in Divok Origi and Takumi Minamino depart too.

Man City

In: The world will be looking to see what Erling Haaland can achieve under Pep after his €60m move from Dortmund.

Out: Significant hit to the City engine room with the departure of Fernandinho. Raheem Sterling looks to be eyeing the exit too.

Man United

IN: Lots of rumours but no significant signing for the new manager, apart from the £13m move of Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia.

Out: Lots were released, including Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, and of course, Paul Pogba.

Newcastle United

In: Alex Murphy joins the Magpies from Galway United despite just turning 18 days ago. Exciting times ahead.

Out: Young Irish defender Oisin McEntee, son of Cavan Gaelic footballer Mikey, has gone to Walsall.

Nottingham Forest

In: No major buys just yet.

Out: As is so often the case, the club has cleared out a lot of the Championship players that got them to the Premier League, including Tobias Figueiredo.

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu saves a penalty from Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. The Irish shot-stopper has moved from Man City to Southampton. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Southampton

In: Gavin Bazunu from Man City has us excited for him to get Premier League game-time experience to bring back to his Ireland games.

Out: Fraser Forster has moved to Spurs on a free transfer.

Tottenham Hotspur

In: Ivan Perisic comes in on a free transfer from Inter Milan. It's good business as the 33-year-old Croatian has plenty to give still. Richarlison will join from Everton. The Brazilian heads to Spurs in a deal worth up to £60m.

Out: 13 players were released, including J'Neil Bennett, Jez Davies and Jordan Hackett.

West Ham United

In: Nayef Aguerd moved from Rennes on a five-year contract on a fee of £30m for the Moroccan.

Out: As we mentioned Ryan Fredericks to Bournemouth is a good move for the south coast club.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

In: No big signing but are linked with a move on Leeds' Kalvin Phillips.

Out: Again a big clearout of 10 players, including Ireland's Conor Carty, Pascal Estrada, and Raphael Nya.