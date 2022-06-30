Macroom prepare for PIFC campaign with Tom Creedon Cup final

PREPARATIONS are well underway at this stage for Macroom GAA ahead of their Premier Intermediate Football Championship campaign.

Guided by manager Francis Horgan, with Conor Hurley another key member of the management team, Macroom reached the final of the Tom Creedon Cup following a 1-13 to 2-7 victory over Boherbue recently.

Given the iconic status Tom Creedon has in the Mid-Cork town, it would mean a lot to the Macroom club to win the decider.

Their opposition in the final will be Cill na Martra, who were comprehensive victors over Castletownbere in the other semi-final 3-12 to 0-6.

As far as the Cork PIFC is concerned, Macroom are pitted in a group alongside Rockchapel, Kanturk and Naomh Abán.

Kanturk went agonizingly close to secure the title losing to Newmarket, while Naomh Abán made it to the quarter-finals last year in the Cork PIFC, where they also suffered defeat at the hands of the eventual County Champions in Newmarket.

While Rockchapel will be very much keen to ruffle a few feathers in this group also you can be sure.

So Macroom will know that there are plenty of challenges ahead of them, but they also will be hoping to ensure progression for this group.

The first outing for Macroom in the Cork PIFC will be against Rockchapel on Friday, July 22. That contest is fixed to be played in Mallow with a 7.30pm throw-in time.

Don Creedon, Macroom, looking to stop the breaking Éanna Ó'Críodáin, Naomh Abán. Picture: Dan Linehan

On August 13, a derby awaits for Macroom when they take on Naomh Abán in Cill Na Martra. Macroom’s final group stage game will be against Kanturk on September 4, which at the present moment in time is down to be played in Glantane.

By that stage, Macroom will be very much hoping that they will be preparing for a contest in the knockout stages of the competition.

Macroom also have been busy in terms of preparation for the Championship in Division 2 of the Football League. On Thursday evening last Macroom made the trip to take on Nemo Rangers. It was a game Macroom won 1-10 to 0-8.

At 36 years of age, Fintan Goold still remains one of the key leaders in this Macroom side.

A man who represented Cork for a number of years at inter-county level, Goold was part of the 2010 All-Ireland winning team that defeated Down.

Among the other players that could make an impact for Macroom during the forthcoming championship include Mark Corrigan, who is the son of All-Ireland winner with Cork and two-time All-Star Coleman Corrigan.

While Sean Kiely is another that will provide plenty of experience to this Macroom side, someone who during his career won a Sigerson Cup with UCC.

In the 2021 Cork PIFC, Macroom went out at the group stages of the competition. On matchday one, they suffered defeat at the hands of Naomh Abán, with the Gaeltacht club winning 1-18 to Macroom’s 2-10.

In their next outing, Macroom went down in agonising fashion just about, when Kanturk narrowly won out their contest 2-9 to the 1-11 of Macroom. The final matchday in the group stage saw Macroom sample the taste of victory when they came out on top against St Nick’s 1-11 to 1-7.

Meanwhile, it was disappointing to hear of the news last week that Muskerry were unable to field a team for their Cork PSFC Divisional Section affair against Imokilly.

This was somewhat unfortunate news to hear largely due to the potential that exists for a Mid Cork side.

When you think about it and with some of the players involved in the clubs in the region, including Cork Premier Intermediate level with Iveleary, Cill na Martra, Naomh Abán, and Macroom, along with the cream of the crop across the remaining clubs, a Muskerry Divisional side has the potential to be very competitive in the Cork PSFC.

Logistically running a Divisional team can be quite hectic, to say the least. But the likes of Duhallow have proven how it can be possible to both juggle playing for Duhallow while at the same time concentrating on club commitments.

Duhallow have got to the latter stages of the Cork PSFC in the last number of years.

While in the Cork Senior Hurling Championship, Imokilly have very much shown what a well-run divisional team is capable of, by winning the Cork SHC crown three years in succession in 2017, 2018 and 2019.