C&S Neptune sign Irish international Jordan Blount for the new SuperLeague season

C & S Neptune have announced the signing of Irish Senior International Jordan Blount for the forthcoming 2002/23 Men’s Super League season.

Blount, (25) left the Blackpool club ten years ago to join Plymouth Raiders Youth team as a 15 year old and helped them win the BCS Cup.

He then moved to the Canaries basketball camp before getting enrolled to Spire Academy and his performances at the American prep school saw him committing to Illinois Chicago a highly rated first division college for four years.

“I am thrilled to be back with my first club and keenly looking forward to competing in the Irish Men’s Super League next season." Blount said.

“The lads went mighty close to winning the league and cup last season and I am hoping my experience will help them win some silverware in the next campaign.

“Our coach at Neptune Colin O’Reilly is outstanding in the manner he prepares teams and I cannot wait for the season to get up and running.”

Blount who was one of the best players in Iceland last season will be a huge addition to the Neptune squad. There he will link up with fellow international teammates Cian Heaphy and Roy Downey and Neptune will be one of the favourites to challenge for the SuperLeague title next season.

With UCC Demons back in the SuperLeague it should be a great season for Cork basketball fans as both teams will want to better the performances of the other side.

Newly-elected Chairman of Neptune Basketball club Tom O’Sullivan is delighted that Blount has decided to return.

Jordan Blount in action for Ireland against Switzerland.

“When a club gets a player like Jordan Blount in the prime of his career back to play there is bound to be an extra incentive for all concerned and we are thrilled he has returned home," O’Sullivan said.

The Neptune chief who recently replaced Paul Barrett as chairman believes Blount will be a good role model for the up and coming stars in the club.

“Seeing Jordan return to his boyhood club is not alone good for us but is a huge boost for the Men’s Super League in general.

“It is important that players playing juvenile in our club aspire to play Super League basketball and it’s vital for our club to have communication from the top team right through to all our juvenile teams.

”There are so many good Irish players playing professionally and in colleges abroad and it would be great if some more of them would return in the coming years to play with their clubs in this country.

"We are delighted to have Jordan back with is and can't wait to see him play here in Neptune Stadium."