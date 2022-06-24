Cork hurling end of season awards: From best player to low point

His soaring long-range points fired up the Cork crowd but they also appreciate his hard running and support play off the shoulder in every game. A quarter-final exit means he won’t get an All-Star but is certain to pick up a deserved nomination.
Patrick Horgan overtook Joe Canning as the top-scorer of all-time but the introduction of Tim O’Mahony as a target man was a masterstroke from the selectors in the second half.
Going out against Galway was a stinging blow but Cork lost that because of awful decision-making and shooting up front and giving up two cheap goals. In the Clare defeat, they played woefully.