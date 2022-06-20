Cathal Heffernan set to sign for AC Milan on a permanent deal

CORK'S Cathal Heffernan is on the verge of securing a permanent move to A.C Milan following an impressive loan spell with the Italian Champions’ underage sides.

Heffernan officially joined Milan from Cork City back at the beginning of February with the Italian Giants having the option of making the transfer permanent when the deal expired this summer.

The Echo understands that City received a small sum of just five figures as part of the loan fee with the seven-time European champions required to pay another five-figure fee if they were to make it a permanent transfer with lucrative sell-on clauses also part of the deal.

And it now seems like they are exercising that option with Rob Heffernan confirming the news at the Jerry Harris testimonial match at Turner’s Cross on Sunday.

“They are buying him from City, I think it will be done tomorrow (Monday) so he’s no longer a Cork City player on loan at A.C Milan, he is going to be officially an A.C Milan player now,” he told Rebel Army TV.

“It’s lovely for him to come back here, his heart is still with City and he will still watch all the games every week on the box over.

AC Milan footballer Cathal Heffernan in attendance at the Electric Ireland Munster GAA Minor Football Championship Final match between Kerry and Cork at Páirc Uí Rinn in Cork. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

“It’s a brilliant opportunity just to be a full-time sportsman as well at that age and just living the life of just training, sleeping, eating, he’s living the dream and he loves it.

“He loves it over there so happy days as long as he keeps enjoying it.” Cathal was also at the Cross at the weekend and he spoke about how much he is enjoying his football in Italy as his attention now turns towards their upcoming pre-season training.

“It’s been brilliant, like” he added.

“Words can’t describe how I feel about it, it just suits me to the ground - the culture, the weather, everything, I just love it.

“Since I have got over there I have just loved every second of it and I don't take any day for granted. I just keep working hard and getting better every day.

“It’s very different, I think the football in Ireland and England is very fast-paced and in Italy, it is a lot more tactical.

“It’s very different, the way the Italians play… they have their own style and you have to adapt to that. It’s as simple as that.

“It was difficult at the start - the first two weeks were hard - but once I adapted it became second nature.

“To be honest I don’t actually know the exact date yet but we just got sent a pre-pre-season programme there so I will probably do that for the next few weeks.

“I’ll probably have another month at home and then in the middle of July I will go back.”