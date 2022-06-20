Cork City v Cobh Ramblers: After draw in Longford, Rebel Army must win on Friday

IT’S disappointing to be knocked off the top spot of the league, but Cork City could yet be glad of the point gained in Saturday’s game against Longford.

Conceding late is always tough to take, especially when you’ve held the lead for over 70 minutes, however, a draw was the least the home side deserved.

It was City’s first game in three weeks since their win over Galway. The hope was that the break revived the lads and that their good run of form would continue in order to keep them top of the league however that wasn’t the case.

It was a very open start with both teams playing some nice ball. Longford, like the previous two meetings, came out all guns blazing but City quickly found their rhythm.

And although they could have been a goal down with Sam Verdon unlucky not to take the lead, the visitors managed to get the opener with a superb strike from Cian Bargarry.

For the rest of this half City were under a lot of pressure but credit is due to the defence. At the other end, Cian Murphy and Mark O’Mahony looked threatening at times. Top scorer Ruairi Keating missed the game due to suspension.

Overall it was an action-packed first half. And City were happy to be ahead after the home side piled on the pressure towards the end of the half and they managed to avoid conceding when superb defending from Ally Gilchrist denied Cristian Magerusan the equaliser.

Cork City defender Kieran Coates goes to block a clearance against Longford Town. Picture: Bob Morrison

The second half was much the same as the first and it’s fair to say Longford looked the better side. I’ve said it already this season that Gary Cronin’s side has been one of the best First Division sides I have seen. They play some lovely football and are exciting about attack.

They piled the pressure on City, However, not being clinical in the final third meant City looked like they would go on to secure their second surprising win against the Midlands team. But their luck changed five minutes from the end when Karl Chambers header hit the back of the net to give the home side a well-deserved equaliser.

While it was disappointing to concede so late in the game, I would expect that City manager Colin Healy will be pleased not to have lost a game in which Longford dominated.

Poor finishing from Longford and good defending from City denied the home side all three points.

The draw leaves City in second place, a point behind Galway who had a comfortable 5-1 victory over Bray on Friday.

City will now face Cobh Ramblers in Turner’s Cross on Friday night and I expect a good contest but three points for the home side.

Ramblers are on the lookout for a new first-team manager as Darren Murphy has announced his resignation.

An interim manager is set to take charge at Turner’s Cross and hopefully, this will add to the occasion of a local derby.