Cork City's Danny Murphy eager to work hard at training after vital victory

WHAT a difference a week makes in sport.

Just seven days after manager Danny Murphy criticised the work rate of his Cork City women’s side following their heavy defeat at home to Peamount United, the new boss was praising their efforts as they secured the first win of his reign against Treaty United.

A powerful low drive from the edge of the penalty area by Danielle Burke and a stunning free-kick from Lauren Singleton was enough to see City come from behind and end their run of six losses in a row in the Women’s National League.

“There are a load of positives to take out of the game,” admitted Murphy. “I thought in the first half we worked really hard. We were really aggressive but we didn’t really show our ability on the ball because we were so hyped up for the game.

“We wanted to show our aggressive side so we were probably a bit sloppy on the ball in the first half. We gave it away a bit too much but we spoke about it at half time and in the second half, we were excellent.

“We won our individual battles, we got the ball down and started to pass it so much better. For me, I think work-rate is there, it’s just about trying to get it to be a bit more consistent.

“They worked really hard today and they showed that they can do it so they should be proud of themselves.

“This week they worked hard in training, they worked hard so we have to carry that on from today.”

The victory ensures City head into the mid-season break on a high although Murphy admitted he would rather their next game, which is an away trip to Athlone Town on July 2, was much sooner.

“We have got a three-week break which I wish we didn’t have because we would be able to carry that bit of momentum,” added the Cockney Rebel.

“But now we have a few weeks to build that into our training and keep implementing the things that we want.

We will give them a week off and then on the Saturday after, that evening we will begin building up to the Athlone game.

“Going a goal down and coming back to win it, I think it’s the first time they’ve done it (this season).

“The character is there and the belief is there but now we have got to be more consistent with it.

“I thought we were excellent in the second half. We really outworked the other team, they made good decisions on the ball so now it’s just a case of keeping that going.”