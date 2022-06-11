Cork City WFC record first win of the new Danny Murphy era, coming from behind to beat Treaty

Cork City 2

Treaty United 1

Danny Murphy claimed his first win in charge of the Cork City women as they came from behind to defeat Munster rivals Treaty United 2-1 at Turner’s Cross on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Danielle Burke and a stunning free-kick from Lauren Singleton was enough to earn City the three points and end their run of six losses in a row in the Women’s National League.

Murphy made five alterations to the side he selected for their heavy defeat to Peamount United in his first game in charge seven days earlier.

Unfortunately for the Leesiders, there was no change to their ability to avoid conceding early goals as they fell behind here with just eight minutes on the clock from a penalty.

The City players felt aggrieved about the decision as Becky Cassin was punished for a dangerously high boot as she attempted to hack clear Aislinn Meany’s cross from the right flank.

Lauren Walsh, Cork City FC getting in a finel tackle on her opposite number Aislinn Meaney, Treaty United in their SSE Airtricity women's national league match at Turner's Cross, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

The referee was in no doubt though and after deciding the incident had occurred inside the area, he pointed to the spot and gave Meaney the opportunity to hammer her penalty into the net.

Treaty’s physicality was proving difficult for City to overcome but the visitors almost doubled their lead just shy of the half an hour mark following a lovely attacking move.

United captain Jesse Mendez secured possession in the middle of the park and her perfectly weighted through ball found the run of Cara Griffin in behind the defence.

The winger’s first touch sent her through on goal but it also allowed keeper Maria O’Sullivan to race from her line and smother the effort.

City finished the first period the better side although their best sights at goal came from distance.

Nadine Seward saw a thunderous hit from the edge of the box saved at the near post before Lauren Singleton’s attempt from long-range was easily stopped by goalkeeper Michael Mitchell, who then denied Danielle Burke’s controlled volley from a corner to the back stick.

But the Limerick club were desperately unlucky not to double their lead before the half-time break as Griffin’s shot from a tight angle crashed against the crossbar.

City regrouped during the interval and they started the second period on the front foot but again they struggled to create many clear goal-scoring opportunities.

Cork City FC keeper Maria O'Sullivan is unlucky not to stop this penalty shot by Aislinn Meaney, Treaty United in their SSE Airtricity women's national league match at Turner's Cross, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Again they found themselves trying their luck from at least 25 yards out but Kate O’Donovan’s shot never truly threatened the Treaty netminder.

Moments later Republic of Ireland U19 international Eva Mangan almost grabbed a goal of the season contender but after surging forward and skipping past four Treaty challenges, she fired the ball straight at a relieved Mitchell.

But City would finally get back on level terms just past the hour when Egbuloniu teed up Burke and the centre-back’s low strike through the crowd squirmed past the keeper.

And the Rebel Army completed the turnaround with 10 minutes remaining when Singleton’s free kick curled over Mitchell and into the back of the Shed End net for what proved to be the winner.

CORK CITY: Maria O’Sullivan, Lauren Walsh, Danielle Burke, Orlaith Deasy, Nadine Seward, Becky Cassin, Kate O’Donovan, Lauren Singleton, Eva Mangan, Christina Dring, Lauren Egbuloniu.

Subs: Aoibhin Donnelly for Lauren Egbuloniu (67), Riona Crowley for Kate O’Donovan (85), Shaunagh McCarthy for Lauren Singleton (87), Nathalie O’Brien for Nadine Seward (87).

TREATY UNITED: Michaela Mitchell, Alix Mendez, Alannah Keane, Emma Deegan, Amy Madden, Jesse Mendez, Cara Griffin, Aislinn Meaney, Subs: Esra Kangal for Shannon Parbet (72), Shannen O’Donovan for Lauren Keane (74).

Referee: David Connolly.