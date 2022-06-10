Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 20:05

Cork v Limerick: Chris Kelly in goal ahead of fit-again Micheál Aodh Martin

John Cleary and his selectors have named the same 15 that beat Louth for Sunday's game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh
An injured Micheál Aodh Martin watches the Cork goalkeepers, Dylan Foley and Chris Kelly warm up before the win over Louth. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Mark Woods

CHRIS Kelly retains his place in goal in the Cork team to face Limerick in the All-Ireland SFC R2 Qualifiers at Páirc Uí Chaoimh tomorrow at 1.30pm even though Micheál Aodh Martin has recovered from a groin strain, which forced him to sit out last weekend’s win over Louth.

The Éire Óg custodian gets the nod over his Nemo Rangers rival, who is now on the bench instead of Dylan Foley, for the number 1 jersey after an impressive display in Cork’s 2-12 to 2-8 victory.

Cork go with an unchanged team, which includes Cathail O’Mahony at left corner-forward, who was substituted at half-time after struggling to get on the ball. Brian Hayes, who caught the eye, when introduced for O’Mahony, is held in reserve.

Cork's goalkeeper Chris Kelly is tackled by Louth's Ciaran Keenan last weekend. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Meanwhile, the conditions could play a role in determining how teams adapt to the various challenges over the weekend.

It was something Louth boss Mickey Harte touched in the wake of the Cork defeat.

“You have to have lots of things you’re able to do because it’s horses for courses,” he said. “It’s how the weather conditions are. It’s how the players at your disposal are on any given day and the opposition.

“I think you have to be able to move to other ways of playing during games. You just can’t go out and say we’re going play like this regardless of what we encounter.

“You play the football that you need to play to suit the time and that could be within one game. You could change completely, flip and do the total opposite.

“It’s a very fluid situation and you need to be able to apply different methods of play, confidently and competently which takes time and effort,” Harte commented.

Former multiple Dublin All-Ireland winner, Diarmuid Connolly, believes Sam Maguire Cup favourites, Kerry, and Dublin are pulling further away of opponents in their respective provinces.

The six-time champion, who was speaking to BoyleSports, said: “It’s worrying that the gap is widening.

“Kerry blew Cork and Limerick out of the water in Munster.

“I’m sure a lot of people thought Meath and Kildare were getting closer to Dublin in Leinster this year.

“But we saw Dublin pull away in the final and it was over by half-time.”

CORK (Seniors v Limerick): 

C Kelly (Éire Óg); S Powter (Douglas), M Shanley (Clonakilty), K O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers); J Cooper (Éire Óg), R Maguire (Castlehaven), M Taylor (Mallow); C O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), I Maguire (St Finbarr’s); J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), E McSweeney (Knocknagree), D Dineen (Cill na Martra); S Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), B Hurley (Castlehaven), captain, C O’Mahony (Mitchelstown).

Subs: MA Martin (Nemo Rangers), P Ring (Aghabullogue), T Corkery (Cill na Martra), T Walsh (Kanturk), C Kiely (Ballincollig), P Walsh (Kanturk), B Hayes (St Finbarr’s), J Cahalane (Castlehaven), D Gore (Kilmacabea), M Cronin (Nemo Rangers), B Murphy (St Vincent’s).

CORK (Minors v Derry): 

J Woods (Valley Rovers); M O’Sullivan (Bantry Blues), C Molloy (Nemo Rangers), K McCarthy (Carrigaline); D O’Donovan (Bishopstown), G Daly (Mallow), A Cullinane (Clonakilty); C Geary (Kilshannig), C Gillespie (Aghabullogue), captain; M Kelleher (Mallow), E Myers (Naomh Abán), A O’Connell (Kilshannig); B Hayes (Nemo Rangers), G Kearney (Kinsale), O O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels).

Subs: E O’Flynn (Douglas), S O’Connell (Castleaven), J Burke (Douglas), C Clifford (Éire Óg), N O’Leary (Douglas), S Coakley (do), D Gough (Clonakilty), A O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue), B O’Sullivan (Adrigole).

