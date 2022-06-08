Glanmire claim first Seandún Junior C Football League against Ballinure

Glanmire 1-11 Ballinure 1-7

GLANMIRE created history as they came from behind to defeat Ballinure in the Seandún Junior C Football League decider at Ballinlough and claim the title for the first time.

After a promising start by Ballinure, Glanmire outscored Ballinure by three points to one in the second quarter. A goal from a penalty for Glanmire in the final quarter was to prove decisive, while Ballinure netminder Darren Swaine pulled off several spectacular saves.

Wayward kick-outs were to prove costly for Glanmire in the opening quarter as Ballinure’s Dean McCarthy opened the scoring with a goal from the corner of the square in the fifth minute. Ciaran Kearney tagged on a point from play before Glanmire began to turn the screw midway through the opening half.

Stephen Caulfield opened Glanmire’s account with a point from play before Kearney and Naoise Marron exchanged pointed frees.

Michael Higgins, Seandún chairman, presented the Junior C Football League cup to Glanmire captain Sean O'Callaghan.

Robert Murphy added a point for Ballinure to open up a four-point gap. Glanmire moved within touching distance approaching the break courtesy of points from Adam O’Donovan and Naoise Marron. Caulfield pointed a free in this period as the half-time scoreline read 1-3 to 0-5 in Ballinure’s favour.

Glanmire upped the ante after the interval as a point from Art Marron levelled matters and Caulfield put Glanmire in the driving seat for the first time with a pointed 45.

Dean Swords equalised with Ballinure’s only score of the second quarter before Glanmire regained the lead with a point by Daire McCarthy.

Glanmire were awarded a penalty from which Daire McCarthy’s goal put his side ahead by four points before Ballinure reduced the deficit with unanswered points from Kearney and David O’Leary.

Points by Caulfield and Podge Griffin put the game beyond Ballinure’s reach.

Scorers for Glanmire: Daire McCarthy 1-1 (1-0 pen); S Caulfield 0-4 (0-2 f, 0-1 45); N Marron 0-2 (0-1 f); A O’Donovan, P Griffin, T Sheehan, A Marron 0-1 each.

Ballinure: Dean McCarthy 1-0; C Kearney 0-3 (0-2 f); D O’Leary 0-2 (0-1 f); D Swords, R Murphy 0-1 each.

GLANMIRE: C Kingston; E Jose, C Gaffey, S O’Callaghan; J Lonergan, P Henry, A Power; P Kingston, M Cogan; K Crowe, P Griffin, A O’Donovan; E Walsh, N Marron, S Caulfield.

Subs: J O’Sullivan for Jose, A Marron for Walsh (both h-t); Daire McCarthy for Crowe (40); T Sheehan for Griffin (temp 44-49), for N Marron (55); A Roche for Power (52 inj).

BALLINURE: D Swaine; A Happi, J McGinty, E O Suilleabhain; C O’Connor, R Kelleher, J Delurey; A Higgins, Dean McCarthy; R Murphy, C Fahy, C Kearney; C Harleson, D Swords, J Delany.

Subs: D O’Leary for Murphy (h-t); C O’Connell for O’Connor (35); J Corcoran for Harleson (50).

Referee: Brian Coniry (Crosshaven).