Limerick edged Clare in extra time after a stone-cold classic Munster hurling final

Limerick 1-29 Clare 0-29 (after extra time)

LIMERICK'S experience, a magnificent goal from Gearóid Hegarty and a stunning tally of 0-8 from play by Seamus Flanagan, decided an exhilarating Munster hurling final in Thurles.

Clare, without a provincial crown since 1998, were back in the decider for the first time since back-to-back losses to Cork in 2017-'18 and hurled superbly throughout normal time.

They still needed a Tony Kelly sideline at the death to force an additional 20 minutes after a booming Declan Hannon score looked to have won it for the Treaty. In extra time, John Kiely's charges were that bit more composed and sharper in challenging conditions as the rain swept across Semple Stadium.

Limerick's victory saw Hannon lift the newly-named Mick Mackey Cup in their first Munster four-in-a-row since Mackey himself starred in green in 1936. They now have a break until the first Sunday in July when they'll face one of the quarter-final winners, which could be Cork if Kieran Kingston's side beat Antrim and Galway and Clare defeat Wexford or Kerry.

Kilkenny are on the other side of the draw, after beating Galway on Saturday night at Croke Park.

The Banner gave absolutely everything, offering the same blend of physicality, hard running and wonderful skill that saw them go through the round-robin series unbeaten. They had drawn with Limerick in the league and last month's championship encounter and thundered into the game from throw-in at a heaving Semple Stadium.

Tony Kelly, who top-scored with 0-13, including seven points from play, was his usual inspirational self but Clare had heroes in every line, particularly David Fitzgerald, Ryan Taylor, centre-back John Conlon and defenders David McInerney and Conor Cleary.

They hounded Hegarty and Gillane, who still clipped over 0-3 from play, two in the last 10 minutes of normal time, and didn't allow Will O'Donoghue and Darragh O'Donovan to dictate the tempo from midfield.

Limerick will be hoping to get Cian Lynch back from injury for the All-Ireland semi-final and Kyle Hayes' deployment as a roving corner-forward wasn't ideal but remain firm favourites to pull off the three-in-a-row and make it four All-Irelands in five seasons. Sean Finn and Barry Nash were immense at the back as Peter Duggan and Shane O'Donnell were both held scoreless from play.

Subs Conor Boylan and David Reidy pointed in extra time while Richie English's nous was vital when Mike Casey was withdrawn with an injury.

Scorers for Limerick: A Gillane 0-10 (0-7 f), S Flanagan 0-8, G Hegarty 1-0, T Morrissey 0-3, C O’Neill 0-2, D Byrnes (f), D O’Donovan, D Hannon, C Boylan, D Reidy, W O’Donoghue 0-1 each.

Clare: T Kelly 0-13 (0-5 f, 1 sideline), D Fitzgerald 0-5, P Duggan 0-4 (0-3 f, 0-1 sideline), R Taylor 0-3, M Rodgers (0-2, 0-1 f), I Galvin, S Meehan 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: N Quaid; B Nash, M Casey, S Finn; D Byrnes, D Hannon (c), D Morrissey; W O’Donoghue, D O’Donovan; G Hegarty, C O’Neill, T Morrissey; K Hayes, S Flanagan, A Gillane.

Subs: R English for M Casey (inj 57); D Reidy for C O’Neill (58); G Mulcahy for D O’Donovan (64); C Boylan for T Morrissey (65); O O’Reilly for G Hegarty (87).

CLARE: E Quilligan; R Hayes, C Cleary, P Flanagan; D Ryan, J Conlon, D McInerney; C Malone, R Taylor; D Fitzgerald, T Kelly (c), S O’Donnell; D Reidy, P Duggan, I Galvin.

Subs: S Meehan for I Galvin (55); R Mounsey for D Reidy (63); C Nolan for P Flanagan (69); M Rodgers for D Ryan (70 et); D Reidy for S O’Donnell (83); S Golden for T Kelly (inj 88).

Referee: J. Keenan (Wicklow).