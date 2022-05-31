Cork's Aaron Hill is back on the snooker professional tour after winning his card back

AARON HILL has won back his place on the professional snooker tour.

The 20-year-old northside prospect narrowly failed to keep his professional status after a tough first two-year stint on the professional circuit.

That meant Hill, whose highlight of that first two years was beating Ronnie O’Sullivan in the European Masters, had to head for the daunting Qualifying School in the off-season.

However, after coming up short in the first tournament of three for the hopefuls, Hill stormed through the second event at Ponds Forge in Sheffield England.

Aaron had a emphatic 4-1 win over China’s Zhao Jianbo which saw him secure another two years back among the elite professional players in the game.

Aaron made a superb start with a opening-frame century.

“I was very disappointed to fall off the tour this year in the first place and I used that as motivation last week,” Hill said.

“I’m really happy to be back on the tour, as I didn’t realize how much learn in the past two years until I played Q School last week.

”It was a bit of a nightmare having to come to Q School, however, I got myself ready and I was really up for the battle.

"I played really well, and I am proud of myself for coming through.”

The experience that Hill gained in the last two years will stand to him going forward on and off the table.

He will learn not too get too high or too low after tournaments as he has the skill to mix with the best players in the game.

“I feel in in a stronger place now both on and off the table.

"The last two years have been difficult at times, but now I concentrate on the next two years with confidence.

“I never stopped believing that I was good enough, and view that first spell as me learning my trade.

"I knew I could get back on.”

Getting through last week was the biggest achievement in my life to bounce back where I was six weeks ago.

“I feel more ready to do some damage now, and really show what sort of player I am – and kick on in my career.

“I’m so grateful for the support of my family and friends. However, I also want to thank my wonderful sponsors Tom Singleton of Singleton’s SuperValu and Macau Casino as they are always on hand to help me.

“I have a great team around me and I can’t to get going for the new season and see where it takes me,” Hill added.

I know I’m not alone on wishing Aaron the best of luck for the new campaign.